Gattuso CT of Italy knows of (sad) resignation

Culture

Gattuso CT of Italy knows of (sad) resignation

Gattuso CT of Italy knows of (sad) resignation

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The longest train journey in the world goes from Europe to Asia and colleague Portugal and Singapore
The Sandman 2: the complete cast
How historical buildings are restored in Italy: the techniques and 4 main phases