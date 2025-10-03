Gaza is a dead end, here's how to get out of it

Culture

Gaza is a dead end, here’s how to get out of it

Gaza is a dead end, here’s how to get out of it

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
From the incursions of drones in Europe to the war in Gaza, what we will talk about in plenary in Strasbourg
Gaza is a dead end, here’s how to get out of it
Four films and five TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (3-5 October)