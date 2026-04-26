Gen V 3 will not happen: Prime Video does not renew and cancels the spin-off series of The Boys

Bad news for Godolkin and the future of Vought: Gen V 3 will not be there, Prime Video has not renewed and has canceled the “young adult” spin-off TV series of The Boys after two seasons, just as The Boys is approaching the end of the fifth and final season. The US magazine Variety was the first to report the news.

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Gen V 3 won’t be there, but the protagonists will still appear

Partial consolation came from the statements of the executive producers of the series, Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg, who assured that Marie and her friends will still appear on the screen, both in the finale of The Boys and in possible future projects of VCU, the Vought Cinematic Universe.

“While we would love to keep the group together for another season at Godolkin, we are committed to continuing the stories of the Gen V characters in Season 5 of The Boys and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again,” Kripke and Goldberg said.

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Other VCU projects on the horizon

And indeed Marie Moureau and the other boys should appear in the final episodes of the final season of The Boys, but at the moment the only other confirmed VCU projects are the prequel Vought Rising, on the beginning of the story of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), whose release is scheduled for 2027 (with a preview in the finale of the Boys 5), and The Boys: Mexico, currently still in development

Why Gen V was canceled after two seasons

As for the reasons behind Prime Video’s failure to renew after two seasons, with the second marred by the death of one of the young protagonist actors, Chance Perdomo’s Andre, Variety underlines that the series did not obtain the desired numbers, failing to go beyond eighth place for just one week in the top 10 of the Nielsen rankings, leaving the top immediately afterwards.