Ghost at War: Netflix’s new Spanish thriller, plot and when it comes out

Directed by Agustín Díaz Yanes, “Ghost at War” premiered at the San Sebastián Film Festival, and tells a story of courage and sacrifice inspired by the largest covert operation ever conducted against the terrorist organization ETA. After its release in Spanish cinemas, it now arrives on Netflix, with the aim of shaking up the international audience – through an intimate and historical story.

Ghost at War: the plot

The protagonist is Amaia, a young civil guard who in the 90s is infiltrated within ETA in one of the most dramatic periods for democratic Spain. For over a decade he lives a double life in an environment dominated by fear and violence, with the aim of discovering weapons hideouts and foiling new attacks. Stolen identities, unspeakable secrets and impossible relationships burst onto the scene: Amaia faces the very high price of infiltration and the loss of herself. The film follows his human parable, alternating it with the most tragic moments of recent history, from the murders of Gregorio Ordóñez and Miguel Ángel Blanco up to the great Operation Sanctuary of 2004, which marked the beginning of the end for the armed gang.

Reality and fiction are faced with rigor and sensitivity, in order to restore the tension of an era in which the fight against terrorism was also a moral and personal battle. With this film, director Agustín Díaz Yanes returns behind the camera by fusing several real stories of infiltrated agents into a single female character, a symbol of the sacrifice and strength of those who fought evil from within.

Ghost at War: the cast

The film stars Susana Abaitua, who gives an intense and multifaceted performance in the role of Amaia. Also starring: Raúl Arévalo, Andrés Gertrúdix, Iraia Elias, Ariadna Gil, Antón Soto, Edu Rejón, Iñaki Balboa, Eneko Sanz.

Ghost at War: when it comes out on Netflix

After its premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival, “Ghost of War” will debut on Netflix on October 17, 2025. Before streaming, the film was also distributed in Spanish cinemas, offering audiences the chance to enjoy the viewing experience on the big screen.

Ghost at war: the Italian trailer

