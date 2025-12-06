Giorgia is the presenter we needed





In a television panorama that has always offered us the same faces and the same rituals for years, Giorgia’s arrival on the X Factor stage was a small but necessary revolution. His presence, for two consecutive years at the helm of the talent show, highlighted a natural talent for hosting that won us over and which we can no longer do without.

What is striking is not only the technical mastery of his voice, among the most loved and recognizable on the Italian musical scene – a clear advantage when it comes to conducting where tone, rhythm and dynamism are fundamental – but above all his ability to transform fragility into communicative strength. Giorgia doesn’t pretend to be confident on stage, she shows it, she tells it, she lives it live. And it is precisely this transparency of hers that conquers everyone, both those who have followed her for 30 years in her extraordinary career as an artist, and those who love her as a newly established presenter.

Before the live broadcast she is often seen excited, even scared. But Giorgia is not afraid to show her insecurities, torather, he admits them. She seeks comfort in the eyes of her audience, constantly joking about the possibility of “being fired at any moment” due to some inevitable possible mistake during the live broadcast. Then, however, the camera is turned on and the transformation occurs: firm gaze, confident posture, Giorgia instantly becomes a lioness capable of perfectly taming an arena made up of fierce judges, frightened young talents and thousands of spectators waiting to be entertained.

His management? She is measured and intelligent. Brilliant and genuine, fun and professional. She is attentive to the competitors, clear in giving instructions, balanced in her exchanges with the judges, who is not afraid to call out when they cross the limit. She is never self-referential, on the contrary, compliments often embarrass her. And so she managed to make space for herself in the world of television entertainment.

The X Factor final, broadcast free on TV8 and live on Sky and Now, represented the definitive confirmation of his extraordinary talent on stage. In fact, she didn’t just host but built a real story made up of stories, people, talents, all with her very recognizable stylistic imprint.

In an era in which the image is often artificial and consequently not very credible, Giorgia brings to the stage the idea that one can shine while remaining imperfect, that vulnerability is strength and not flaw. It’s a simple but very powerful lesson.

With Giorgia, X Factor has found its best presenter. Diverse, authentic, necessary. A presence capable of reminding us that television is not just entertainment but also humanity.