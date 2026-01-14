Giorgia Meloni against Saviano e "Gomorrah". But the Ministry of Culture finances the series

Giorgia Meloni against Saviano and “Gomorrah”. But the Ministry of Culture finances the series





“Work created with the contribution of the Ministry of Culture fund for the development of investments in cinema and audiovisual”. A warning that often appears at the start of television and film productions, which most of the time is not even noticed. But everything changes if the work supported by MiC is “Gomorrah – The Origins”, the Sky series that started last January 9th and traces the youthful story of Pietro Savastano. In short, a sort of prequel that is linked to “Gomorrah” only by the name of the protagonist, while opening up new events and dynamics.

Translated: all unpublished. As if the tape had been rewound to give the go-ahead to yet another start. The novelty compared to twelve years ago, however, lies in the color of the government which reports to the Ministry of Culture, which financed this second project.

In fact, this time there is the Brothers of Italy in command with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who in the past gave rise to a no-holds-barred war against Roberto Saviano and the book that the latter published in 2006.

And Saviano’s name appears repeatedly in the opening credits of “Gomorrah – The Origins”. The writer is cited as the creator of the series and the episodes’ subjects together with Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli.

All normal and obvious, if that Ministry stamp that somehow unites “Gomorrah” to the Presidency of the Council didn’t appear.

When Meloni attacked Saviano

It was December 2024 when, in Atreju, Meloni attacked Saviano harshly: “We kicked the Camorra out of the management of applications for authorization for irregular migrants, exactly as we kicked out the Camorra members who occupied the public housing in Caivano”, she thundered. “We expect guru Saviano’s compliments tomorrow. Even if there is nothing left on which to make a million-dollar television series.”

And the year before she was no different, as she listed positive and redeeming stories from Campania: “Stories to tell that no writer tackles, perhaps because the Camorra sell much more. They make television series, give away celebrities, wealth and a pulpit from New York from which to give legality lessons to Italians. Always, of course, for a fee.”

Very tense nerves that had moved the duel to the court, due to a “bastard” addressed by Saviano to the leader of the Brothers of Italy. It was December 2020 and the author attacked Meloni, who was in opposition at the time, on “Piazzapulita” on the topic of migrants and the policy relating to the management of Italian ports. A defamation complaint followed and he was sentenced to pay a thousand euros.

Saviano and Meloni therefore find themselves closer than ever, albeit indirectly. A detail that cannot go unnoticed and which obviously causes discussion. And not because the series is not valuable and deserving of financial support. But why does the government find itself financing a product it has always opposed, conceived by a figure who is seen as smoke and mirrors.

A curiosity that emerges in conjunction with another controversy, namely that relating to the approximately 800 thousand euros also granted by MiC for the Netflix docuseries on Fabrizio Corona. That, however, is another question.