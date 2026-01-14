Giorgia Meloni against Saviano e "Gomorrah". But the Ministry of Culture finances the series

Culture

Giorgia Meloni against Saviano e "Gomorrah". But the Ministry of Culture finances the series

Giorgia Meloni against Saviano and “Gomorrah”. But the Ministry of Culture finances the series

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Train accident in Thailand: a crane collapses on a moving train, causing it to derail
Giorgia Meloni against Saviano e "Gomorrah". But the Ministry of Culture finances the series
Apple will improve the new Siri with Gemini, Google’s AI: why and what impact it will have