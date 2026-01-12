Golden Globes 2026: the series triumphs "Adolescence" and Timothée Chalamet best actor. All winners

The 83rd edition of the Golden Globes took place on the night between 11 and 12 January, the prestigious awards dedicated to excellence in the world of cinema and TV series. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, American comedian and actress, the evening of the 2026 Golden Globes saw many protagonists of the Hollywood world triumph with many confirmations and even some surprises.
The best actor? The much-loved Timothée Chalamet wins for his performance in the film “Marty Supreme” beating names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Ethan Hawke. Best actress, however, is Jessie Buckley for the film “Hamnet” which also won the coveted title of best drama film.
On the TV series front, however, the Netflix miniseries “Adolescence” triumphs without any surprises. After all, this series was the symbolic title of 2025 and managed to leave such a strong mark on the public that it will hardly be forgotten. In addition to winning best miniseries, it also took home awards for its protagonists, the very young Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty.
Best drama series, however, is the medical drama “The Pitt” which also won the award for best leading actor thanks to Noah Wyle’s performance.
Here are all the other prizes.
All the winners (cinema)
Best drama film
Hamnet WINNER
Frankenstein
A simple accident
The secret agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best musical or comedy film
One battle after another WINNER
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
New Wave
Best direction
Paul Thomas Anderson, One battle after another WINNER
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi – A simple accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme WINNER
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One battle after another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best Actor in a Drama
Wagner Moura – The secret agent WINNER
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Actress in a Drama
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry Baby
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You WINNER
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One battle after another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Supporting Actress
Teyana Taylor – One battle after another WINNER
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Best Supporting Actor
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value WINNER
Benicio Del Toro – One battle after another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One battle after another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – One battle after another WINNER
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet
Best Original Song
“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters WINNER
“Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
“I Lied to You” – Sinners
“No Place LIoke Home” – Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Best soundtrack
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners WINNER
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood – One battle after another
Kangding Ray – Sirāt
Max Richter – Hamnet
Hans Zimmer – F1
Best film not in English
The secret agent WINNER
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film
KPop Demon Hunters WINNER
Bow
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Helium
Little Amèlie
Zootopia 2
Best box office result
Sinners
Avatar – Fire and ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked – Part 2
Zootopia 2
All the Winners (TV series)
Best Drama Series
The Pitt (HBO Max) WINNER
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Slow Horses (Apple TV)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Best miniseries
Adolescence (Netflix) WINNER
All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Best comedy series
The Studio (Apple TV) WINNER
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX on Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt WINNER
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman -Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Tasks
Adam Scott – Severance
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus WINNER
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Best Actor in a Miniseries
Stephen Graham – Adolescence WINNER
Jacob Elordi – The narrow road to the deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Best Actress in a Miniseries
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex WINNER
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Seth Rogen – The Studio WINNER
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell – Chad Powers
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Supporting Actor
Owen Cooper – Adolescence WINNER
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress
Erin Doherty – Adolescence WINNER
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Best stand-up performance
Ricky Gervais – Mortality WINNER
Bill Maher
Brett Goldstein
Kevin Hart
Kumail Nanjiani
Sarah Silverman