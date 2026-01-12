Golden Globes 2026: the series triumphs "Adolescence" and Timothée Chalamet best actor. All winners

The 83rd edition of the Golden Globes took place on the night between 11 and 12 January, the prestigious awards dedicated to excellence in the world of cinema and TV series. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, American comedian and actress, the evening of the 2026 Golden Globes saw many protagonists of the Hollywood world triumph with many confirmations and even some surprises.

The best actor? The much-loved Timothée Chalamet wins for his performance in the film “Marty Supreme” beating names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Ethan Hawke. Best actress, however, is Jessie Buckley for the film “Hamnet” which also won the coveted title of best drama film.

On the TV series front, however, the Netflix miniseries “Adolescence” triumphs without any surprises. After all, this series was the symbolic title of 2025 and managed to leave such a strong mark on the public that it will hardly be forgotten. In addition to winning best miniseries, it also took home awards for its protagonists, the very young Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty.

Best drama series, however, is the medical drama “The Pitt” which also won the award for best leading actor thanks to Noah Wyle’s performance.

Here are all the other prizes.

All the winners (cinema)

Best drama film

Hamnet WINNER

Frankenstein

A simple accident

The secret agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best musical or comedy film

One battle after another WINNER

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

New Wave

Best direction Paul Thomas Anderson, One battle after another WINNER

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – A simple accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme WINNER

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One battle after another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia Best Actor in a Drama Wagner Moura – The secret agent WINNER

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Best Actress in a Drama Jessie Buckley – Hamnet WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry Baby Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You WINNER

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One battle after another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia Best Supporting Actress Teyana Taylor – One battle after another WINNER

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons Best Supporting Actor Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value WINNER Benicio Del Toro – One battle after another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One battle after another Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly Best screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson – One battle after another WINNER

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet Best Original Song “Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters WINNER

“Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“No Place LIoke Home” – Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams Best soundtrack Ludwig Göransson – Sinners WINNER

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood – One battle after another

Kangding Ray – Sirāt

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1 Best film not in English The secret agent WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab Best animated film KPop Demon Hunters WINNER

Bow

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Helium

Little Amèlie

Zootopia 2 Best box office result Sinners

Avatar – Fire and ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked – Part 2

Zootopia 2

All the Winners (TV series)

Best Drama Series

The Pitt (HBO Max) WINNER

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best miniseries

Adolescence (Netflix) WINNER

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best comedy series

The Studio (Apple TV) WINNER

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt WINNER

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman -Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Tasks

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus WINNER

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Stephen Graham – Adolescence WINNER

Jacob Elordi – The narrow road to the deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex WINNER

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Seth Rogen – The Studio WINNER

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Supporting Actor

Owen Cooper – Adolescence WINNER

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress

Erin Doherty – Adolescence WINNER

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Best stand-up performance

Ricky Gervais – Mortality WINNER

Bill Maher

Brett Goldstein

Kevin Hart

Kumail Nanjiani

Sarah Silverman