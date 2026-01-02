Gomorra returns after more than 10 years. Marco D’Amore: "I wanted to show where violence comes from"

“What kind of children were the violent men? What was taken from them?” It is from this question that “Gomorrah – The origins” was born, the prequel to the series based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano which returns with a new chapter more than 10 years after the original was broadcast.

This was revealed by Marco D’Amore, director of the series and actor in the historic Sky project which won over audiences all over the world.

“Thinking about Pietro Savastano – the mafia boss protagonist of Gomorra The series – I asked myself, what kind of boy was he? That man, so ferocious, so violent, what kind of child was he? What was taken from him? These are questions that we ask ourselves and leave to the spectator. We have no intention of teaching anything to anyone, they are echoes of questions that torment us as directors, screenwriters, actors.”

“Gomorrah – The origins”, which stars the debuting actor Luca Lubrano in the role of a young Pietro Savastano, tells the origin of evil in a generation of kids in Naples in the 70s.

The six episodes of the series will be broadcast on Sky and Now from 9 January 2026.

Gomorrah – The Origins: trailer, cast and everything you need to know

Sky schedules 2025-2026: series, films, reality shows and everything that awaits us