"Gomorrah – The origins"the interview with the cast: "Violence is not always a choice"

After more than 10 years, one of the crime series most loved by the Italian and international public has returned to the small screen: “Gomorrah”. “Gomorrah – The origins” is on Sky and streaming on Now from 9 January, the prequel series to “Gomorrah” which, with six episodes set in 1970s Naples, tells the origins of the story and how a young Pietro Savastano transformed into the criminal boss of Secondigliano. The debut actor Luca Lubrano takes on his role.

Also in the cast: Francesco Pellegrino (Angelo ‘A Sirena), Flavio Furno (‘O Paisano), Tullia Venezia (Imma Ajeta) and Fabiola Balestriere (Annalisa Magliocca).

“It took time for this story to mature, we feel a great responsibility towards the public and we are here today to tell the origins of Gomorrah because we feel we have in our hands something powerful, tense and exciting to give back to people”, are the words of Marco D’Amore, director of the series.

The review of Gomorrah – The origins

“Is there a risk that Gomorrah makes crime glamorous?”

“What’s wrong with the narrative fascination with evil – these are the words of Marco D’Amore” -. My most beautiful adventures as a theater student are linked to texts such as “Macbeth”, “Richard III” by Shakespeare, that is, the tale of absolute evil. Whatever the language through which one expresses oneself, if it is done well, if it is told well, if it is written well and interpreted well, for the period of time it lasts it represents an escape from reality, so there is no risk.”

