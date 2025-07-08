"Good sex" It’s Netflix’s new romantic film with Natalie Portman and Meg Ryan

A new romantic film about the life of about forty -year -old newbies in New York is about to arrive on Netflix and given the cast seems to promise very well. Natalie Portman will lead the dances as a 40-year-old woman who after a long relationship returns to live the unpredictable world of appointments and support her in this adventure, as well as Mark Ruffalo (The Adam Project) and Tucker Pillsbury (singer) there will also be the queen of the Roma-290s, Meg Ryan.

The film is written and directed by Lena Dunham (Girls, Tiny Furniture, the new Netflix Too Much series) and is ready to conquer everyone.

Good Sex: the plot

After spending a decade in a bad relationship, the Pragmatic therapist of couple Ally is about to turn 40 and restarts reluctantly in the world of New York events. But he gets more than he expected when he meets two men, one twenty -year -old and the other fifty -year -old, who show her that there is no fixed formula for good sex.

Good Sex: who is in the cast

The protagonists are Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo and Tucker Pillsbury to which Rashida Jones and Meg Ryan are also added.

Good sex: when it comes out on Netflix

The film will be released on Netflix in 2026.