Goodbye to Postepay from 9 October 2025: here’s what changes and how the new Poste Italiane app works

THE’postepay app will cease to work from the next 9 October 2025. As already anticipated in recent months by Posteitaliane, in fact, The Postepay App will officially retireleaving Space for the new Italian Poste App. This means that, if you have been used to managing your Postepay card to date by a separate app, from now on everything related to accounts, cards, payments, savings, insurance, energy and telephony will be integrated into a single interface. The transition from the postepay app to the Italian post app, however, will be painless: you will not have to create a new profile, memorize other passwords or change your access habits. Just use the same credentials already used on Poste.it or in the previous APP Bancoposta and Postepay. We remind you that the change was already started by June 30, 2025when the BancoPosta app merged in the new Italian Poste App.

How to download the new Poste Italiane app and transfer everything from Postepay

To enter more on the merits of the transition from the postepay app to the Italian post appKeep in mind that, once the latter is installed by the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, access to your account can take place in a few steps. Opening the app and selecting the item Access immediatelyyou will be asked to authorize the connection via the Postepay app already on your device. The authorization can be confirmed by inserting the Posteid code or using biometric systems such as fingerprint or facial recognition. After authentication, your products – accounts, cards, utilities and other services – will automatically appear, without the need for further configurations.

Those who fear losing familiarity with the old app can be calm: Poste Italiane has published video tutorials and step by step to accompany users in the transition from the old to the new app. In addition to this, it must be said that the interface of the Italian post app is designed to be intuitive, with icons and functions arranged similarly to those already known, but enriched with additional options. In this way, the company aims to make the experience more homogeneous, approaching the financial, postal and energy world in a single digital ecosystem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1jdkr44tbe

The characteristics of the new Italian Poste App

From an operational point of view, The new app maintains all the main functions of the old Postepayenhancing them. In fact, it will be possible to continue doing everything that could already be done with the Postepay app and, in addition, it is also possible to access tools to administer insurance policies (both life and auto life), monitor investment yields, consult their supplies (for users who have joined Poste Energia), view bills and manage payments directly from the app.

The services related to telecommunications are also integrated, with access to the data of the mobile and fixed PosteMobile lines and the ultra -plaocenda Postarery connection. As for the management of savings, the app allows you to view and administer the postal booklets (even those registered to minors), purchase or reimburse the fructifers and activate the Supersmart deposits.

Other features available include mail and package shipping (with digital options for some recommended) the booking of appointments at post offices and the use of the main electronic payment systems, such as Pagopa for payments to the public administration or domiciliation of utilities.