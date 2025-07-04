Google Ai to generate video is now available in Italy: what can do and how to activate Veo 3

Credit: Google.



Veo 3 it is finally also arrived in Italyand its availability represents a turning point in the field of video generation based on artificial intelligence. It is a system developed by Google Deepmind that allows you to Create short clip realistic videos – the maximum duration of 8 seconds – in which the moving images they are perfectly accompanied by environmental sounds, audio effects and even Dialogues Synchronized with the lip. The main innovation brought from Veo 3 compared to Veo 2 and the competitors models (such as Sora di Openai) concerns the native integration between video and audio, which does not require subsequent interventions. The model recognizes text input (called prompt), even very complex, and generates videos somewhat consistent with the physics of the real world.

However, if on the one hand it offers unprecedented creative possibilities, on the other raises non -negligible ethical issues, such as the diffusion of deepfake (falsified and potentially harmful content), already emerged on social platforms such as Tiktok. In this study we will analyze What can you do veo 3, how much does it cost And How to use it.

What can you do veo 3

With Veo 3 you can Create short but visually sophisticated videos but visually sophisticatedsimply starting from a text description. This tool, fueled by a sophisticated type architecture Diffusion-Transformer succeeds in interpret complex scenarios and to return surprisingly realistic results.

Unlike its predecessor, Veo 2, the new version of the model Text-to-Video of Google Deep Mind is not limited to generate moving images: also adds sound effects consistent with the environment, background noises and dialogues. It is capable of generating a synchronized item with the movement of the lips, “on paper” also in Italian (even if from the tests that we have done for the writing of this article we have not had an excellent response as regards the latter aspect).

The most relevant technical limit? Apparently the complex gestures of the hands and, more generally, the fluidity of movements by humans in motion is not yet perfect. Artificial intelligence still struggles to correctly represent actions such as counting with fingers, probably due to the low amount of similar examples in the data used for training.

In any case, if you want to get an idea of ​​the results obtainable with Veo 3, take a look at the movie generated with the following text prompt:

Two astronauts are outside the spacecraft that hosts them and one says to the other: “This panorama is spatial”. The other replies: “necessarily, look where we are!”. Both then look at each other and burst into a thunderous laugh. In the distance you can see the planet Earth and the sun. There is no background melody except the dialogues of the protagonists. The movie should have a vertical format, so as to be more suitable for social networks.

In any case, the ability to Understanding and respecting articulated narrative prompts – where details such as shots, visual styles, complex plots, chamber movements, etc. specify. – Makes 3 particularly powerful. It behaves almost as a “virtual director” ready for use.

Another strong point of the service is the mastery of the physical laws of the real world. Visual simulations appear realistic because they respect natural dynamics: from the strip of a pan on which it is placed onion to a feather that flutters and ends its race trapped by a cobweb, passing through a sailor who speaks while rocking it on a boat and a keyboard made of rubbery candies. We report these examples in the following videos, coming from the Google Deepmind YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sjd35vkztk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcfmn0ukrt0

Veo 3: security and costs of the video generator

Given the level of realism that can be reached via Veo 3, the Google Deepmind team has taken some precautions to make the use of the service safer. In particular, on the videos produced with Veo 3 a Invisible digital watermarkcalled Synthidin addition to one visible filigree in the lower right corner of the videos generated with the AI ​​of Gemini. From the first online findings, however, it seems that these measures do not completely prevent the spread of deceptive videos on social media, as shown by the recent cases of racist clips and false viral narratives that have made people discuss, and not a little.

VEO 3 is not free: to take advantage of the service you must sign theGoogle subscription to the Prothe advanced plan of Google’s artificial intelligence, at the cost of 21.99 euros per month (with a one month free trial version). With this plan it is possible generate up to 3 videos per day lasting a maximum of 8 seconds one.

For those who want even higher power, there is also the plan Google Ai Ultra from 274.99 dollars per monthhowever, available at the moment only in some selected regions, where you can also be controlled through images as well as text.

How to activate and use Veo 3

For Activate and use Veo 3 in Italy Simply sign the subscription to Gemini to the pros. Here are the steps to succeed:

Visit the main page of Veo. Click on Veo test And access your Google account. Click on Start> Google subscribers to the pros> subscribers. Complete the payment following the instructions that are shown to you and click on Go to Gemini Pro. In the Gemini interface (from Gemini Web or the Gemini app), select the function Video (if you don’t see it, click first on the Three dots). Describe the output movie that you would like to obtain with Veo 3 as much detailed, using the field Describe the video. Wait a couple of minutes and, once the video processing has been completed, save it by clicking on the symbol of the down arrow.