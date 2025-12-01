Google is working on Aluminum OS, a desktop version of Android that challenges Windows and macOS

Image generated with AI.



Google is orchestrating a historic convergence between its software ecosystems to fill the only real gap left in its business strategy: the desktop computer market. Although the Android operating system dominates unchallenged on smartphones, cars, wearable devices and televisions, its presence on personal computers has so far been almost nil, leaving ChromeOS the difficult task of competing, from a distant third position, against the giants Windows And macOS. To resolve this fragmentation and optimize development resources, work is underway in Mountain View fusion between the capabilities of ChromeOS and the Android ecosystem into a single unified platform, identified internally by the code name “Aluminium”.

The information emerged from recent job advertisements and confirmed by managers during the Snapdragon Summit indicate that this new operating system will not just bring mobile apps to larger screens, but will be built with artificial intelligence at the heart of the projecttaking advantage of the models Gemini. The objective is to attack not only the economic segment, in which Chromebooks are placed, but also the “Premium” segment of the market with high-performance devices, hybrid tablets and mini-PCs, expected for commercial debut in 2026.

Google brings Android to PCs: the break with the past

The current operation represents a paradigm shift from the past, when Google attempted to keep Android and ChromeOS workflows separate. The first tangible confirmations of this new direction came almost a year ago, when sources close to the company revealed their intention to create a united front to compete more effectively against Apple’s iPad. This strategy was further corroborated in July and made official in September during the Qualcomm event (lo Snapdragon Summit), where one was announced collaboration to develop chipsets capable of managing this convergence between mobile and desktop. However, the most technical and revealing details come from a job posting recently spotted by an analyst known as Frost Coreregarding the search for a “Senior Product Manager” dedicated to the laptop and tablet division. In the text of the job offer, explicit reference is made to the development of a new operating system called “Aluminium”, a name that does not seem random but which seems to pay homage to the chemical tradition of the company, recalling the suffix “-ium” already seen in Chromium, the open source base of ChromeOS, and perhaps underlining with the prefix “Al” the fundamental role of artificial intelligence in the project.

The job announcement published by Google which refers to the new Aluminum operating system.



AI itself represents the beating heart of this software architecture. Unlike previous attempts, Aluminum is natively designed to integrate the Google AI technology stack, allowing deep use of Gemini, the large language model — an algorithm trained on vast amounts of data to understand and generate language — directly on the device. This implies that future Android PCs will need to be equipped with powerful hardwarespecifically of NPU (Neural Processing Unit), processors dedicated to performing AI calculations, to manage advanced virtual assistants and complex applications without relying exclusively on the cloud. The description of the job role also dispels doubts about market positioning: it clearly talks about managing a portfolio of devices ranging from laptops to tablets, up to “detachable” devices and “boxes” (probably mini PCs). And, according to the rumors leaked so far, Google will place not only economical machines for the education sector, but real competitors for high-end laptops, overcoming the historical limits of ChromeOS which, despite being secure and lightweight, has never offered the versatility necessary to seriously worry Microsoft and Apple in the desktop segment.

What will happen to ChromeOS

The transition will however be managed with caution, especially so as not to disrupt the workflows of companies that currently rely on Chromebooks; it is likely that support for the current ChromeOS will continue in parallel until its natural obsolescencewhile Aluminum will gradually take its place as the standard de facto. Despite the absence of a real launch date, the statements of Sameer Samatresponsible for the Android ecosystem, indicate the 2026 as the year this new generation of Android-powered, AI-powered desktop devices becomes a reality for consumers. We can’t wait to tell you about this new software that tries to challenge the undisputed giants of the desktop sector: Windows and macOS.