Google’s home page has changed: here’s what the newly added “+” button is for and how to use it

There Google home page has undergone a small but significant addition in the last few hours which enriches the search bar with a new integrated “+” buttonfor now only in the desktop version of the operating system and in incognito mode. After the introduction of a quick link with AI Mode, with this addition Google clarifies that search is no longer just a tool for finding a list of links, but an environment in which the user can carry out real activities supported by the now omnipresent artificial intelligence. By clicking on the new button located on the far left of the search bar (instead of the classic magnifying glass), it is possible to access a menu through which to load images or files directly into the search. In this way, a richer interaction is activated, which takes advantage of AI Mode, which accustoms the user to not just writing keywords, but to providing increasingly complex questions (complete with images and documents), feeding them to the “Big G” artificial intelligence which will thus be able to analyze them, explain them or relate them to other information. Let’s see how the new change works.

A little big change: what is the “+” button for?

Historically, google.com has always been an example of stability: its interface changes very rarely and only when Google believes that a change could have strategic value. After the inclusion, at the beginning of the year, of a shortcut dedicated to AI Modenow a further change has arrived which, this time, concerns the addition of “+” button which gives access to a menu with which you can upload an image or document. These functions are by no means new but which, in fact, are more immediate to identify for the majority of users and which, moreover, are directly connected to the search experience based on artificial intelligence.

A practical example can help you better understand this last aspect: if we upload the instructions of a modeling kit in PDF format, you can now ask where to buy a specific piece mentioned in the document online; if instead you provide a photo of a guitar, you can ask which ones pick-up are used in that model. This type of interaction moves Google Search from a purely informational to an operational levelin which the user actively collaborates with AI to solve a concrete problem. Not surprisingly, Google explained that the goal is to make it simpler «ask anything, in any way».

From an availability point of view, the “+” button is currently only visible in the desktop web version of Google Searchnot on mobile devices. From the checks carried out, it is also active in incognito browsing sessions, therefore without a connected Google account. The implementation started from United States in English language and is progressively extending globally to areas where AI Mode is already available. The arrival of the new in button Italy has already left and, in fact, we have already received and tested the new function in Italian.

How to use the new “+” button on Google

As soon as you too receive the new “+” button on Google, here’s how to use it in a few simple steps.

Go to the Google home page. Click on the button +. Select the option Upload image or Upload filesdepending on what you intend to upload. Select theimage or the file to be fed to Google from the opened window. Fill in the text field Ask about this image or Ask anything (based on your previous choice) and then click on the button AI Mode or give Sending on the keyboard. Interact with AI Mode by sending, if necessary, further questions related to the uploaded image or file.