Grace for the World, the concert-event in the Vatican streaming on Disney+: who will be there

A concert-event from St. Peter’s Square, the heart of the Vatican, with big names and live streaming. Disney+ announces Grace for the Worldthe show for the Jubilee and for the closure of the third edition of the World Meeting on Human Fratherity.

Grace for the World, the advances

According to the previews Jennifer Hudson and Bambam will combine on stage on stage Pharrell Williams with the Gospel Voices of Fire Choir, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, the chorus of the diocese of Rome directed by Maestro Marco Frisina, and Angélique Kidjo, in addition to a one International choir brought for the occasion with the musical direction of Adam Blackstone. In addition there will be a show of drones and lights by Nova Sky Stories, with images inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

The concert, reads in advances, will celebrate both the Jubilee 2025 and the closure of the third edition of the World Meeting on Human Fratenity, a conference organized by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation which consists in two days of spiritual and cultural initiatives to celebrate the strength of the fraternity, to offer the world a symbolic hug and renew the collective commitment in the protection of creation.

Grace for the World, the poster

Grace for the World, production

The event sees as the Executive producer Pharrell Williams, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, Nova Sky Stories and Something in the Water. Among the other Executive Producer there are Solina Chau, Mark and Rome Burnett, Kimbal Musk and Fever. The live broadcast is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and directed by Sam Wrench.

Grace for the World, when to see it in streaming

Grace for the World It will be broadcast live on 13 September starting at 9 pm (Italian time) on Disney+.