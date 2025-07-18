Grignani vs Pausini, the frost between Rodriguez, the new love of De Martino and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Gianluca Grignani, the anger against Pausini

Suddenly, on a warm July evening, the dissing that you would never expect: the one between Laura Pausini and Gianluca Grignani breaks out. The first, on social media, sponsors the release of two of his singles, one in Italian and one in Spanish. The point, however, is that the song that the singer will publish is not an unpublished, but a cover of “My story between the fingers”, a 1994 hit published in the Album destination Paradiso.

So far, nothing strange. But the promotion of the single did not like to Grignani, since his name was not mentioned neither in the post on social media nor in the various sponsorships. A gesture that made the singer -songwriter turn up his nose, leading him to write several comments under the colleague’s posts. Comments that, according to his complaint, would all be removed.

Hence Grignani’s decision to publish a story in which he exposes his discontent, generating a media echo such as to force Pausini to intervene. The singer clarified that the omission of the name was due only to the story that each of us has in mind to tell “a new project. Surprisingly, Matteo Bocelli, son of Andrea Bocelli, also entered the exchange. The young singer, in fact, on August 8 will publish a new version of “my story between the fingers with Grignani. A particular coincidence that will inevitably be speaking for many, many days. Also because, more than a story between the fingers, this seems like a story … between the lines of social networks (and of the record market).

Donatella Rector against Giorgia

“Giorgia is certainly very gifted, however, once again, it has not brought anything new. It is the imitation of Whitney Houston, it comes from there. Very good, but not original”. These are the words of Donatella Rettore, who have aroused no clamor. Not that Giorgia needs lawyers – her skill certainly does not need to be defended – but it is not surprising that her mother, Elsa Giordano, has felt the need to intervene in her defense.

Rector, however, wanted to go to the dose and, on his Instagram profile, he reiterated that he was looking forward to hearing it singing “free”, adding, however, that perhaps it is only a “Sweet Dreams”. Even an arrow to Mrs. Elsa is inevitable: “Why does a 54 -year -old lady need all these lawyers? Don’t you deserve an answer?”. If the intent was to be talked about, an accomplished mission. But, for now, the microphone remains to Giorgia.

Stefano De Martino in Love

And in the end, Galeotta was the summer. After weeks of paparazzi, in the warm Italian July, Stefano De Martino was photographed in very intimate attitudes with Caroline Tronelli. The girl would be the first woman to whom the conductor would really have tied after the stormy separation from Belen Rodriguez.

To make this succulent gossip – accompanied by photos of a kiss – even more intriguing is the fact that De Martino has chosen Sardinia as a destination for his couple holidays. On the island, however, Rodriguez is also located together with the children, Santiago and Luna Marì. And if Sardinia is also great, the three, by chance, found themselves in the same restaurant. Belen and Stefano exchanged hugs and kisses, while between the presenter and Caroline there would have been freezing looks. And perhaps, paraphrasing Renato Zero: “The triangle did not consider it”.

Also Maria De Filippi on vacation

Maria De Filippi also goes on vacation. Between a working commitment and another, the queen of listening to Canale 5 granted herself to the days of relaxation off the Largo di San Felice al Circeo, on the Roman coast, on an extra -luxury yacht.

At his side the inevitable Raffaella Mennoia, and one of the authors of his programs, Fabio Ferrara, as well as other members of his work team. But be careful, those days were just a very short break: De Filippi is already engaged with the recordings of Tu si que vales. Only once all the summer work commitments are finished, Maria will relax in her villa in Ansedonia, in Tuscany, where she also found refuge with Maurizio Costanzo.

Luca Zingaretti and the complaint

The actor Luca Zingaretti, notoriously inclined to make and publish videos on his profiles, shared a movie in which, visibly shocked, he denounced what he just saw with his eyes at Fiumicino airport. “There was the wife of a national politician who passed in front of everyone, with the escort that said to her ‘please’. But don’t you be ashamed?”, He asked, indignantly, obviously turning to those directly concerned, of which he never made the name. The questions, therefore, arise spontaneously: who was the woman? And who the politician?

Cecilia vs Belen

Between Cecilia Rodriguez and her sister Belen there would be an “still insurmountable wall”. This was declared by the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia, who has returned to talk about the frost in his newsletter who is upsetting the dynamics of the Rodriguez family. Not even the birthday of the little Luna Marì has smooth out the disagreements of the two and not even the imminent date of the birth of Cecilia, it seems to have scratched that iceberg that divides the two. Meanwhile, the mystery thickens.