Grotesquerie, the new horror series by Ryan Murphy after Monsters: trailer and release date

After the success of TV series of the caliber of Dahmer and the very recent Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, a new title by Ryan Murphy arrives on Disney+. It’s called “Grotesquerie” and it’s a very mysterious horror film made up of 10 episodes featuring Nicholas Alexander Chavez, the actor who played the eldest of the killer brothers, Lyle Menendez, in the Netflix series Monsters. Written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. But let’s go into detail to understand everything we know about this new and highly anticipated Disney+ series.

“I wanted to write something for myself – said Ryan Muprhy during the international press conference of the series -. And this is a very personal series. It is a horror-thriller-drama where there is a lot of basic philosophy and existential questions are asked such as: What do we do to maintain our humanity? Have we been good or bad in life? I wanted to do something different. Plus, most horror series are very violent and cynical, but here it’s not like that, it’s a series about hope “.

Grotesquerie: the plot

A series of heinous crimes has shocked a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels that these crimes concern her in a disturbing way, as if someone – or something – is mocking her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a long-term hospitalized husband, and her own inner demons. With no clues and not knowing where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan”, a nun and journalist for the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with a difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, but still believes in its ability to do good. Lois, however, fears that the world is succumbing to evil. As they piece together the clues, Lois and Sister Megan find themselves caught in a menacing web that seems to raise more questions than answers.

Grotesquerie: the cast

The series stars Emmy® Award winner Niecy Nash-Betts as “Detective Lois Tryon,” Emmy® Award winner Courtney B. Vance as “Marshall Tryon,” Emmy® Award nominee Lesley Manville as “Nurse Redd,” Tony® Award nominee Micaela Diamond as “Sister Megan,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez as “Father Charlie,” Raven Goodwin as “Merritt Tryon,” and Travis Kelce.

Grotesquerie: when it comes out on Disney+

Grotesquerie will debut with the first two episodes on November 13, 2024 exclusively on Disney+.

The trailer for Grotesquerie