‘Gui’ for De Martino, Rodriguez Pungente and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Belen and that pebble …

And when we expected it here is that Belen Rodriguez took a few pecchiolino off the décolleté. The situation with her sister Cecilia remains unclear, the presenter limited herself to reporting that between them there is nothing wrong, underlining – however – that the two have always found themselves after each quarrel. Words that between the lines hides quite different. It is evident.

In the long interview with those who, Belen said she was single and caste and then also spoke of her much acclaimed ex -husband, Stefano De Martino. For the former dancer, who dance blessed on the growing curve of the listening, he first spent beautiful words and then settled an arrow that hits right where he beats the heart (and the ego). “The boy is good, smart, he is capable (…). Whoever says ‘is not good’ is because Rosica. Then there are many ways to arrive and everyone decides what to sacrifice”. Here too the implication is not so hidden.

Returning to the family issues of the Rodriguez, a cold war would be consuming in the family. On the one hand Belen and on the other Cecilia. Parents and brother do not take sides and would not even be pressing. The major of the Rodgregiuez, however, would be launching signs of peace. Maybe…

Stefano De Martino Strigliato

Stefano Qua, Stefano there, Stefano su, Stefano Down. In recent weeks, De Martino is spoken how much basil is used in summer dishes: everywhere and in abundance. The conductor has never hidden that he is interested in women, but lately the reports – complete with photos – are multiplying on him. First Angela Nasti, then Gilda D’Ambrosio, then a rich heiress and finally another girl outside the world of the original entertainment of Naples just like him.

All these reports would have annoyed and not a little the Rai leaders who have focused on him and are focusing a lot. Rumors of corridor, reported by Dagosipia, report great discontent: “Whoever wants to be a top face of the public service must have a cleaner and more familiar media image”. A beautiful cat to peel for the pupil Rai …

Here tastes happiness has

Deanna Belli, wife of Paolo Belli (musician and shoulder of Milly Carlucci in Balland with the stars), has passed a very difficult moment. The two said little, only the necessary strait. A little over a year ago, Belli had announced the stop of his theatrical tour to be next to his wife who had to face a serious health problem. And just this week, in an interview to date, said that the worst has passed: “The last year has been terrible. And now that things have resolved I want to scream to everyone how happy I am”. He faced thirteen months of exaggerated battle and two months ago they told us that everything is solved. My wife never lost strength and irony, it was she who courageous to me, “added Belli. A nice moment for Deanna and her family.

Al Bano, who slipped!

Summer concerts are very common that someone from the audience will sell off for the heat. It also happened during a live of Al Bano in Sardinia. The singer as soon as he noticed the illness of the fan blocked the concert and tried to ‘revive it’ with a series of sharp in which he screamed his name. When the woman felt better, she was transported away and at that moment the singer improvised nutritionist: “I would not like to add anything else, but a small slimming care would be fine. I am doing it”. Words that have not gone unnoticed and that on social networks have been severely criticized.

Al Bano defended himself by bringing up irony, “irony is the salt of life, there are those who do not understand it and I am sorry for them”. Among the people who did not understand, however, the daughter of the woman who had the illness, who did not particularly appreciate …

Even the famous should retire, Al Bano teaches

Gossippini

Water that goodness

“I know it seems that I went out of my mind, but in truth it is the joy of feeling alive.” So Raz Degan explained the euphoria that pervaded it after 10 days completely fasting and during which he drank only water. “Fasting always brings me back there, to feel lucid, light, present … almost in love with life”.

Love on tour

Cesare Cremonini was paparazzate again together with Caterina Licini, a former dancer of friends. The two were photographed together with Lignano Sabbiadoro, in the hotel where they stayed on the occasion of the first concert of the singer’s summer tour. Just a few days earlier there was a powerful rapprochement to the journalist Giorgia Cardinaletti, but the photos tell more …

Giorgia as only you will know

The X-Factor casting began and Giorgia and the judges travel Italy to listen to singers and groups to select for the program. And during one of the recordings a child gets up from the public and started singing. The child intoned one of Giorgia’s successes, ‘As I know’, and the singer – who was in the dressing rooms – was unable to do anything but run from him to embrace and thank him.