Hannibal Lecter, difficult childhood, addiction: Anthony Hopkins is told openly

It is titled We did ok, kid – that in Italian it could be adapted to ‘It went well, boy’ -, the autobiography of Anthony Hopkins, coming out at the same time worldwide on November 4, 2025. The right to Italy was the rights of the work in Italy was the Longanesi publishing house.

Anthony Hopkins’ life in an autobiography

Hopkins pointed out the role of superfine actor and wears those of common man who looks at his life. The result, says the publisher, is a raw book for long traits, in which the two -time Oscar -winning tells his difficult childhood, his path to sobriety, and still his incredible film and theatrical career. “There is a photograph that I keep on my phone of me and my father on the beach when I was little – says the actor about his autobiography -. I often say to that child: ‘It went well, boy’. I wonder how a boy from Wales, son of a baker, has come so far. All my life is a great mystery. This book is my story”.

The work starts from the childhood lived in Port Talbot, a small steel city in Wales, in the period of the Second World War, surrounded by “hard men, who refused any form of emotional vulnerability in favor of alcoholism and brutality”. He continues with an Anthony student in difficulty, considered a failed by his peers and his own parents, and with the discovery of the passion for theater, born in 1948, at 11 years old, after having witnessed a representation of the amlet. And again with the admission to the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, under the guidance of Laurence Olivier.

Hopkins tells the background of his life as an actor: from the random encounter still boy with Richard Burton to the creation of his iconic interpretation of Hannibal Lecter, inspired by the disturbing performance of Bela Lugosi in Dracula and the sharp precision of his acting teacher. The Hollywood star, with an honest look, retraces even the most complex moments of her personal life: the addiction that caused the end of her first marriage and undermined the relationship with her only son; The constant fight against the desire for solitude and the fear of emotional ties, just like the men of his family; The advance of old age in which we prepare to discover “what his father called the great secret”.

