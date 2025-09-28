Harlan Coben returns to Prime Videos with Lazarus: trailer and plot of the new thriller series

First videos and Harlan Coben will try again: after the cancellation of Shelter at the end of the first season, and while the agreement between the American writer and Netflix continues, a new thriller series based on an original subject written by Harlan Coben and the English screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (a deception too) is coming to the Amazon streaming platform. The new series is titled Lazarus, and here’s everything you need to know about the plot, cast and release date. After all, however, you will find the original trailer of the series.

The cast of Lazarus

The protagonists of the series are Sam Clarflin (Daisy Jones & The Six, the Count of Montecristo) and Bill Night (Davy Jones of Pirates of the Caribbean, among other things).

The cast of the series also includes Alexandra Roach in the role of Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn in that of Seth McGovern, Karla Crome in that of Bella Catton and Kate Ashfield in the role of detective Alison Brown.

Lazarus by Harlan Coben is produced and scripted by Harlan Coben and the winner of Bafta Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close), together with the Bafta winner Nicola Shindler (Nolly, It’s A Sin) and Richard Fee (Fool Me Once, The Stranger) for Quay Street Productions, part of Itv Studios and Sam Claflin. Wayne that Yip (Rings of Power, Utopia) will direct the first and second episode and will also be an executive producer. Matt Stanvenns (Doctor Who, Capital) will be the producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in collaboration with Final Twist Productions.

What lazarus about

Based on an original idea written by the best-seller author of the New York Times Harlan Coben and the winner of Bafta Danny Brocklehurst, Lazarus follows a man (Sam Claflin) who returns home after the suicide of his father (Bill Night) and begins to have disturbing experiences that cannot be explained. He finds himself quickly involved in a series of unresolved cases of murder while he faces the mystery of the death of his sister’s father and murder, 25 years earlier.

When Lazarus comes out on Prime Videos

All six episodes of the series will be released on first videos on Wednesday 22 October 2025.

The Lazarus trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJP-63zg74i