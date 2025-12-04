HBO Max arrives in Italy: from the Game of Thrones universe to Portobello, from the Olympics to DC Universe films

A new streaming platform is about to debut in Italy, and it will be difficult to resist the temptation to subscribe, because we are talking about HBO Max, which will include the Max Original series, Warner Bros. Pictures films, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and the Eurosport sports offer. And, most importantly for lovers of TV series, all HBO productions (some of which have been released on Sky in recent years), i.e. maximum guarantee of quality.

Quality that we will see, or at least we hope, also in the Italian productions that HBO has already created, ready for the small screen, and in those to come, from Portobello to the case of Melania Rea.

When HBO Max arrives in Italy

Warner Bros. Discovery’s global streaming service, already available in over 100 countries, arrives in Italy on January 13, 2026. On the same day, HBO Max will also debut in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein

The most anticipated TV series and films that will be available on HBO Max

Among the most anticipated titles globally, the HBO Original series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the new epic chapter in the Game of Thrones universe, and the second season of The Pitt, the Max Original medical drama that triumphed at the Emmy Awards.

HBO Max has produced some of the most acclaimed series of recent years: House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, IT: Welcome to Derry, up to Industry, available in Italy for the first time ever.

For cinephiles, HBO includes in its catalog films such as Superman, The Batman and Dune, the Harry Potter saga and in the coming months the latest box office successes, Weapons and The Conjuring: The Final Rite.

The offer also includes iconic series such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory, cult animated titles such as Rick and Morty, up to author documentaries and unscripted productions.

HBO Max’s Italian productions

The launch of HBO Max in Italy will bring with it new Italian HBO Originals content, starting with Portobello, the new series by Marco Bellocchio with Fabrizio Gifuni, presented out of competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

Portobello, which will debut on February 20, tells the true story of Enzo Tortora, the famous television host unjustly accused of links to the mafia in the 1980s. At the center of the series, media chaos, justice that derails and a man’s battle to regain his dignity.

Also already in the works is the series on the case of Melania Rea, with Maria Esposito, which traces the shocking feminicide of 2011, highlighting the fractures of a family, a community and the Italian judicial system under the incessant pressure of the media.

There are also several docuseries on the horizon. Among these, Gina Lollobrigida: Diva Contesa, the account of the battle for the legacy of a cinema icon and an intense family melodrama. And Saman, the heartbreaking fight for freedom of a young Pakistani woman murdered by her own family clan for refusing an arranged marriage.

At the time of launch, HBO Max in Italy will exclusively present Despite, the new film directed and starring Valerio Mastandrea, chosen to open the Orizzonti section of the 81st Venice International Film Festival, and, from February, Sharks, the powerful cinematic debut by Daniele Barbiero with Lorenzo Zurzolo and James Franco, presented at the 20th Rome Film Festival.

Sports in the HBO MAX catalogue: tennis, cycling and the Winter Olympics

Sports fans will be able to follow all the competitions of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games (6-22 February 2026) live, which will be available in full to all subscribers, regardless of the plan chosen. The Olympic Games will be available on the platform, supported by local coverage with programmes, interviews, connections from Casa Italia to Milan and Cortina and from all the main venues.

For the rest of the year, subscribers will be able to integrate their offer with the Sports package to see all Eurosport content. Among these, the first two Grand Slam tennis tournaments stand out (Australian Open and Roland-Garros), over 300 days of cycling with the three Grand Tours and the Classics, winter sports, with the World Cup and the World Cup, the FA Cup of football, the UFC, athletics, motorsports and much more.

HBO MAX subscription costs in Italy

HBO Max offers three monthly plans:

Basic with advertising: viewing on 2 devices in Full HD: 5.99 euros per month Standard: viewing on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads (with limitations): 11.99 euros per month Premium: viewing on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads (with limitations): 16.99 euros per month

Sports add-on package: The package includes content with advertising. Simultaneous viewing is limited to two devices: 3 euros per month