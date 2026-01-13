HBO Max arrives in Italy, the complete catalogue: from the Olympics to a new series with Emanuela Fanelli

HBO Max is officially available in Italy. A new streaming platform is arriving on which to watch old and new films and TV series. Many new features arriving on HBO Max but, above all, many Italian productions scheduled such as a comedy starring Emanuela Fanelli, a medical drama that aims to talk about Italian healthcare and its problems and much more.

In fact, in a single platform, you will be able to find all the HBO Original series, the Max Original series, the Warner Bros. Pictures films, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and the Eurosport sports offer.

The award-winning “One Battle After Another” by Paul Thomas Anderson with Leonardo di Caprio and then Superman, Sinners, Weapons is immediately available for debut and the entire Harry Potter saga.

Let’s discover together everything you can see on HBO Max now and in the coming months.

How much does HBO Max cost in Italy: all subscriptions

HBO Max: all the new Italian series

Portobello (based on a true story)

It is the first original Italian production by HBO directed by Marco Bellocchio with Fabrizio Gifuni on the story of Enzo Tortora. It will debut on February 20th.

Melania Rea – Beyond the case (true crime series)

A series directed by Stefano Mordini starring Maria Esposito about the terrible femicide of 2011. It was April 18th this year when Melania disappeared while she was with her husband and 18-month-old daughter. It is he himself, Salvatore Parolisi, the real murderer of his wife, who reports her disappearance.

500 beats (medical drama)

A new medical drama set in an Italian public health transplant department is also in production.

Too bad (comedy series)

There is also a mockumentary comedy starring Emanuela Fanelli directed by Valerio Vestoso and set in the near future, precisely 2049. An ironic “what if” that reconstructs the life and tumultuous career of Emanuela Fanelli who imagines herself in her 63 years.

In Utero (drama series)

In the HBO Max catalog we will also find a new series with Sergio Castellitto created by Margaret Mazzantini and directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi.

HBO Max: all international series

The Pitt (medical drama winner of 5 Emmys and 2 Golden Globes)

Arrives exclusively on HBO Max second season of the medical drama with Noah Wyle set in the Pittsburgh emergency room. It is a realistic depiction of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America, seen through the eyes of frontline heroes working in a modern Pittsburgh hospital.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A new saga set in the Game of Thrones universe. A century earlier of the events narrated in “Game of Thrones” two unlikely heroes travel through Westeros, a naive but courageous young knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his little squire, Egg. Set in a time when the Targaryen dynasty still holds the Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded from memory, great destinies, powerful enemies and dangerous deeds await these incredible companions.

Industry

The fourth season arrives on HBO Max of the acclaimed original drama series “Industry.” At the peak of her career and living the lives she dreamed of as a Pierpoint graduate, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) become involved in a high-stakes game around the world when a leading figure from the world of ‘fintech’ bursts onto the London scene. While Yasmin grapples with her relationship with the tech company’s founder, Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), and Harper is drawn into the orbit of the enigmatic Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top.

Heated Rivalry

A title that has been very popular in America makes its debut on this new platform. It is a Canadian series, a television adaptation of the novel of the same name by Rachel Reid, about the story of two ice hockey players Shane who belong to two rival teams. A passion will be born between the two which, over the years, will end up resulting in a wonderful love.