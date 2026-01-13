HBO Max Italy: how much does the subscription cost (and which one is best)

A new streaming platform has just arrived in Italy. It’s called “Hbo Max”, it’s online from today 13 January 2026, and it’s ready to give the public many new TV series from international titles to new all-Italian productions.

HBO Max Italia: the complete catalogue

Furthermore, the Warner Bros. Discovery group’s streaming service gives the public the opportunity to range between cinema, series but also sports. In a single platform, in fact, you can find the HBO Original series, the Max Original series, the Warner Bros. Pictures films, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe but also the Eurosport sports offer.

But what are the costs of this new platform? How much does it cost to subscribe to HBO Max?

HBO Max Italy: the cost (and all possible subscriptions)

There are three subscriptions offered by HBO Max:

Basic plan with advertising for 5.99 euros per month

With this option you can watch series and films simultaneously on 2 devices in full HD resolution. The screenings, however, are interrupted by advertisements.

Standard plan at 11.99 euros per month

With this plan you can play titles simultaneously on 2 devices with full HD resolution and you have the possibility of making 30 downloads.

Premium plan at 16.99 euros per month

In this case you can play the contents simultaneously on 4 devices with 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Atmos where available. There are 100 downloads available.

Sports option for three euros per month

Sports can be added to these three subscription options for an extra 3 euros per month. This additional subscription gives you the ability to see Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, all live cycling, tennis and more events with a viewing limit on 2 devices.