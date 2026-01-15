Heated Rivalry, the cult series between hockey and queer love will also be released in Italy

After having achieved success among the public and critics in Canada, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, the United Kingdom and elsewhere, the TV series Heated Rivalry (the title can be translated as “heated rivalry”) finally arrives in Italy, a love and sports story taken from the second novel in the anthology series of books Game Changers by Canadian writer Rachel Reid, all centered on gay love stories set in the world of ice hockey. Heated Rivalry (already renewed for season 2) is also about two professional hockey players who fall in love, and here is everything you need to know about where and when to see this series in Italy, the cast, the plot and the official trailer.

The cast of Heated Rivalry

Created, written and directed by actor, director and producer Jacob Tierney for the Canadian streaming platform Crave, Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov. The rest of the cast includes François Arnaud (Scott Hunter), Christina Chang (Yuna Hollander), Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova (Svetlana Sergeevna Vetrova), Callan Potter (Hayden Pike), Franco Lo Presti (Cliff Marleau), Kamilla Kowal (Jackie Pike), Yaroslav Poverlo (Grigori Rozanov), Slavic Rogozine (Alexei Grigoryevich Rozanov), Dylan Walsh (David Hollander), Benjamin Roy (JJ Dagenais), Kolton Stewart (Carter Vaughn), Robbie GK (Christopher “Kip” Grady), Bianca Nugara (Maria Villanueva), Brandon Ash-Mohammed (Shawn), Matthew Finlan (Kyle Swift), Nadine Bhabha (Elena Rygg), Matt Gordon (George Grady) and Sophie Nélisse (Rose Landry).

The plot of Heated Rivalry

Ice hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov belong to two rival teams: the Montreal Metros and the Boston Raiders. Despite the heated sporting rivalry, a tormented and intense relationship is born between the two which, over the years, ends up leading to a love story.

When and where to see Heated Rivalry in Italy

As has already happened in other countries (USA, Australia and the Philippines), Heated Rivalry will also be released in Italy on the HBO Max streaming platform, which has recently landed in our country too.

The six episodes of Heated Rivalry will be released on HBO Max Italy starting from Friday 13 February 2026.

The trailer for Heated Rivalry