"Helium" It is a spectacular and exciting space adventure

“Elio” is a spectacular and exciting space adventure





A really nice surprise Elio, the new Disney Pixar film that the Italian public will be able to discover at the cinema starting from Wednesday 18 June. Directed by Domee Shi, Madeline Sharafian and Adrian Molina, produced by Mary Alice Drumm, with the Italian voices of Alessandra Mastronardi (Olga Solìs), Adriano Giannini (Lord Grign), Lucio Corsi (TEGMEN Ambassador) and Neri Marcorè (Universal user manual), Elio is a spectacular and moving adventure between the land and the space It starts from the perceived solitude of a boy, to embrace many other themes: from the need to open up to the other, to the pacifist message, from the parents-child dialogue to the innate instinct of the human being, of all ages, to dream and then chase their dreams.

Elio, the plot of the Disney Pixar movie

Elio Solis is a boy who lives in California and feels only in the world. He has recently lost his parents, astronauts, in an accident, and ended up living with the young aunt, father’s sister, also engaged in the space -aeronautics who, after the tragedy that hit his family, suddenly finds herself having to change all her life plans to deal with an unmanageable nephew, who goes from long mutisms to unleash the most unthinkable trouble, speaks a language. to have even a friend. Elio would just like not feeling so different and far from others, and since on earth, after the death of the parents, there seems to be no one that understands and love him, he cultivates the dream of being kidnapped by aliens. A dream that, completely unpredictably, one night is realized and opens the doors of an incredible unknown universe to Elio in which an exciting and, in the end, even moving, intergalactic adventure, in which he will juggle spatial ships, gravity, clones, evil opponents, a world looking for salvation, the first friend of his life and much more, begins. All this pretending to be those who are not, and therefore aware of meeting certain troubles to which, however, with the help of those who realize they love him, he will leave.

Elio, a beautiful adventure among the stars

This helium is really nice, the new Disney Pixar film released at the cinema in Italy on June 18th. A film that has had a tiring and full of stumbled processing but, although not starting under a good star, instead manages to bring spectators to space, with an exciting, spectacular and moving adventure.

There is a lot of flesh on the fire in Elio, a film that starts from the wound of abandonment and mourning of a child and then telling, as always happens with Pixar products, of the saving strength of dreams and the courage to chase them, but also of the importance of remaining open to what we do not think possible, of the wars in which there is no winner, of the difficulty and the effort to understand each other and the love that, as always, is even more complicated, stormy, everything cares and everything resolves.

Themes that touch the heart of the viewer who follows Elio in an adventure with a high fantasy rate and stratospheric rate of spectacularity. The scenes of the arrival of Elio nel Come are a masterpiece, a joy for the eyes that do not tire of immersing themselves in shapes, colors, movements, visual effects and details.

The choice of creating a good alien, the first true friend of Elio’s life, who is, aesthetically, rejection in every way, but who, as soon as he begins to speak, cannot help but consider a truly adorable creature, is also courageous. The two “children”, the human and the alien, will discover that they have much more than they could have imagined, starting with their problems and their suffering, while the adults who have to do with them, Elio’s aunt and the terrible father of Gordlon, both, to universes distance, frustrated and worried by those two kids who make them damn, will also find out more courageous and strong. All this while the threat of an intergalactic war and the clones of the protagonists looms contribute to complicating things.

A film that will like the public of all ages so much.

VOTE: 8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8szrufins