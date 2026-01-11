Here are the household items that slow down your home Wi-Fi

Image generated with AI.



The correct positioning of the router is the most critical variable to guarantee a stable Internet connection at home, since the Wi-Fi signal propagates through electromagnetic waves that can be easily diverted, absorbed or disturbed by common elements present in our home environment. According to the expert Sam Jenkinsoninterviewed by the Daily Express, the wireless signal is comparable «under the light of a lamp: the more visible and unobstructed it is, the better it works in the entire space». By virtue of this, they exist household items slowing down your home Wi-Fi significantly and should be kept away from the router.

According to the expert, the main culprits for the slowdown are the microwave ovenswhich operate on the same frequency as Wi-Fi creating destructive interference, and large metal surfaces such as those of refrigeratorswhich act as real reflective shields. Even i televisions and communication systems such as i baby monitors oh cordless phones saturate the radio spectrum, while unsuspected elements such as mirrors And aquariums they absorb or reflect the waves, preventing them from passing through the walls. To optimize the network, therefore, it is essential place the router in a central, elevated location free from physical barriersevaluating the purchase of latest generation mesh systems or routers if the square footage of your home exceeds the capabilities of the standard device provided by your network provider.

Because Wi-Fi coverage is weak

To understand the reasons why Wi-Fi coverage struggles to reach all roomswe need to analyze the physical behavior of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radio waves. When we place the router near a microwave oven, we create a frequency conflict. This appliance uses electromagnetic radiation to heat food they overlap almost perfectly with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi channels; although the oven is shielded, the small energy losses are sufficient to create what we call “electromagnetic noise”interference that can actually disturb the Wi-Fi signal.

Another significant physical obstacle is represented by refrigerators and come on televisions. Here the problem is linked to the materials with which these devices are built. Metal is an excellent electrical conductor which, due to the laws of electromagnetism, tends to reflect or absorb radio waves rather than letting them pass. If we put the router behind the TV or next to the fridge, we are essentially creating a gray area in signal propagation.

We must then pay attention to devices that “speak” the same radio language as the router. THE cordless phonesi baby monitors hey Bluetooth gadgets (like smart speakers) use very crowded portions of the radio spectrum. In this case we are talking about the so-called “co-channel interference”: When too many devices transmit on the same frequency at the same time, the bandwidth available for Internet browsing is reduced, just like on a highway clogged with traffic.

Even objects that are not strictly technological, but present in many homes, can slow down Wi-Fi. Among these we find mirrors And aquariums. Regarding these Jenkinson, in fact, explains:

Mirrors and aquariums can also interfere with the signal strength by reflecting and absorbing it. While it may be tempting to hide your router in a closet or behind furniture for aesthetic reasons, doing so can drastically reduce its performance.

Where, then, should the router be positioned so that it can function adequately? The expert explains:

It is (…) advisable to position it in a central, raised and exposed point, thinking of Wi-Fi as the light of a lamp: the more visible and free from obstacles it is, the better it works throughout the space.

When to resort to additional and/or better hardware technologies

If we notice that, despite a free and raised positioning, the signal is not sufficient, we must evaluate the possibility of resort to hardware improvements to resolve any problems encountered. An outdated router may not have the computing power or antennas to handle a modern home that is increasingly crowded with connected devices, including those related to home automation. In these cases, resort to Wi-Fi repeaterswhich receive the existing signal and relaunch it, or to the more advanced ones mesh systemsit can make all the difference in the world. Speaking of the latter, they are composed of several nodes that communicate with each other intelligently to create a single seamless network, eliminating dead points. It is good to remember, however, that for these solutions to work properly, a fundamental prerequisite must still be satisfied, that is, a starting signal that is clean and not obstructed by the objects we listed above.