Here are the questions we asked Alexa most often in 2025

In the tech world in this period it is usual to take stock and analyze statistics of various kinds. Among these there are those of the songs most listened to by users (see the regular appointment with Spotify Wrapped), the searches that have trended on Google and also the strangest and most curious questions asked by users to virtual assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa. About the latter, Amazon revealed the questions that Italians asked Alexa most often in 2025 which offer a cross-section of the country which includes scientific curiosities, daily doubts, questions and various curiosities about public figures, musical and sporting interests and much more. We have divided these requests into various categories: you can find them below.

General knowledge questions and curiosities

The requests and the curiosities of general culture they allow us to have an interesting insight into what Italians are interested in. Here are some of the most popular questions:

How many people populate the Earth?

What is the value of Bitcoin?

How long should I cook a hard boiled egg?

Where does Santa Claus live?

How tall is the Eiffel Tower?

How far is the Moon from the Earth?

Questions like these allow on the one hand to intuit a certain interest in topics that become part of everyday life, such as that relating to the current value of Bitcoin, and which are mixed with geographical and scientific curiosities (such as the number of inhabitants of the planet, the Moon-Earth distance and the height of the Eiffel Tower); on the other hand, the desire to avoid errors and save time by delegating micro-decisions to the voice assistant is also evident (as demonstrated by the question about cooking a hard-boiled egg). Very interesting that even today there are also questions belonging to tradition, as demonstrated by the one relating to the residence of one of the most famous folkloristic figures in the world: Santa Claus.

Characters and VIPs: from how tall they are to how much they earn

One of the most passionate topics for Italians are also those that concern entertainment personalities and VIPs in general. In 2025, Italians have often asked for information on singers such as Marcella Bella, Massimo Ranieri, Patty Pravo, Giorgia and Adriano Celentano, figures rooted in Italian musical history but continually rediscovered by new generations. The same goes for cinema and television, where interest has focused on personalities such as Eleonora Giorgi, Roberto Benigni, Tom Cruise, Sophia Loren and Lino Banfi.

They are also very popular physical information about celebritiessuch as the height of Gerry Scotti, Carlo Conti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Stefano De Martino, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, up to the chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo. The same dynamic occurs in questions related to economic assets: Italians asked Alexa how much Elon Musk, MrBeast, Jeff Bezos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bill Gates, Giorgio Armani, and many others own. These requests highlight a phenomenon that mixes curiosity and the desire to understand the economic scale of the protagonists of the global scene in different fields.

Many questions of 2025 also concerned the romantic relationships of many well-known faces. Many turned to Alexa to find out who Jeff Bezos, Giorgia, Gerry Scotti, Giorgio Armani, Carlo Conti, Sergio Mattarella, Rita Pavone, Mara Venier, Rita De Crescenzo and Pippo Baudo were or had been married to, demonstrating the fact that even the private aspects of public figures remain an important “fixation” for many Italians.