Here is revealed the medals of the next Olympic Games: what they are done and what they represent

The New medals of the Olympics of Milan-Cortina 2026 They were officially presented on July 15th by three exceptional sportsmen: Valentina Marchei, Federica Pellegrini And Francesca Porcellato. The announcement was made within an event organized by Palazzo Balbi, on the Grand Canal of Venice, on the occasion of the Olympic and Paralympic winter games. The idea behind this design is that of the union between two different half who, together, give life to something new, celebrating the power of differences. Overall will be made 1146 medals: 245 of each type (bronze, silver and gold) will be intended for the Olympic games, while 137 of all kinds for Paralympic games.

From a technical point of view each medal measures 80 mm in diameter for one 10 mm thickness. In terms of composition, this varies according to the type of medal:

there bronze medal it is composed entirely of copper and has a weight of 420 grams ;

it is composed entirely of copper and has a weight of ; there medal of silver It is made of 999 silver (i.e. pure 99.9%) and weighs 500 grams;

It is made of 999 silver (i.e. pure 99.9%) and weighs 500 grams; there gold medal it is identical to that of silver but with a superficial coverage ofgold 999.9 For a total weight of 506 grams.

Each medal will be made byPolygraphic and State Mint Institute (IPZS) using recycled metals recovered from their production waste. But the sustainable aspect does not end here: the medals will in fact be modeled and merged into ovens powered entirely with renewable energy And the packaging is also designed to minimize plastic consumption.

As confirmed by IPZS itself, the finishes of the medals will be both lucid That satin and they will use a texture granular to embellish the final result. On each then the name of the discipline and edition of the games and for the Paralympic edition, this will also be coined in Braille will be engraved.