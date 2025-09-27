Here’s how the largest industrial city in the Arab world is made, al-Jubayl

Al – Jubayl in Saudi Arabia is the home of the largest industrial city in the Arab world.



Al-Jubayl It is a city that is located in Saudi Arabia, Exactly in the province of Al-Sharqiyya, on the coast of the Persian Gulf, and it is the seat of the industrial city largest in the Arab world. Inside, the largest petrol-chemical complex of the Middle East is located, as well as the fourth in the world and the largest system of Independent Water and Power Project, with an electrical power of 2743.6 MW daily and a production of 800,000 m³ of water a day.

An important engineering project

Al-Jubayl, initially, was a very simple fishing village. Starting from the mid-70s, thanks to an industrialization and capitalization plan of the important resources that the area offers (natural gas and oil), using them in the perol-chemical industry. Given its strategic importance, and also considering its size, it is considered, to date one of the most important civil engineering and industrial engineering projects ever made by the human being. The planning of the city was conceived with a long -term vision and with a clear, but at the same time strategic division of the different areas of the city, from the industrial one, to the residential to the commercial one. There Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (Rcjy) is the government body responsible for the political and administrative government of the city.

As the city of Jubayl is made: infrastructure and services

Urban planning experts called Jubayl as a clear example of cutting -edge urban planning. In order to manage the needs not only of the population, but also and above all of the industries, a whole series of strategic infrastructures have been created. There are two ports, the King Fahd Industrial Port and the Jubail Commercial Port, which represent a fundamental commercial joint for the export of the finished product and the import of goods and raw materials. The city of Jubayl, every year, is able, through ports, to move 210 million tons of raw materials per year. A whole series of urban infrastructures were later built, such as motorways, for a total length of 200 km, but also secondary roads whose length, added, comes to more than 10,000km.

Overlooking the Persian Gulf, it presents two ports, the King Fahd Industrial Port and the Jubail Commercial Port.



The residential area also includes a whole series of further infrastructures such as schools and hospitals. The city houses, inside, also a huge IWPP system, capable of producing 800,000 m³ of water desalized per day. To date it is one of the largest in the world, able to provide, moreover, 2,744 MW of electricity to the whole city. The residential part of the city of Al-Jubayl today hosts 100,000 people, mostly workers in industrial complexes.

The production of gas and oil

The industrial complex of the city of Al-Jubayl is to date consisting of well 42 total industrial complexes, To which are added 400 secondary industrial plants. According to the most recent data, the total production of gas, oil, and total petrol-chimic products to date amounts to more than 100 million tons per year. This very important amount of material produced in the industries of the city of Al-Jubayl contributes substantially to the gross domestic product of Saudi Arabia.