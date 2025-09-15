High Potential, on Disney+ the second season of the series with Kaitlin Olson: trailer and when it comes out

The investigations continue. Disney+ announces the second season of High Potentialthe series with Kaitlin Olson based on the French show Morgane – brilliant detective. Here is the trailer, the cast and the release date on the streaming platform of the title produced by 20th Century Television.

High Potential 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2ay5z6pyju

High Potential 2, the advances on the plot

High Potential It is based on the popular French series Morgane – brilliant detective And, says the synopsis, a single mother follows with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional talent for the resolution of the crimes leads her to an unstoppable and unstoppable collaboration with an expert and loyal detective to the rules.

High Potential 2, the cast

The series sees Kaitlin Olson in the role of Morgan, Daniel Sunjata in that of Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz in the role of Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J in that of Ava, Matthew Lamb in the role of Elliot and Judy Reyes in the role of Selena. The second season also sees Steve Howey’s debut in the fixed role of Nick Wagner.

High Potential 2, when it comes out on Disney

The second season of High Potential debuts on Disney+ on 7 October 2025.