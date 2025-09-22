High tension Russia-Lato, Great Britain: "Willing to face Russian fighters"

The three Russian Mig-31 fighters who according to the Estonian authorities violated the airspace for 12 minutes are at the center of the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The Kremlin defined the accident as “without foundation” and denies any trespassing. The episode comes after European reports from Russian drones entered the aerial space of Poland and Romania. Vladimir Putin made his message arrive in New York and brought together the Russian security advice.

The UK and USA position to the UN Security Council

Speaking to the Council, the British Foreign Minister, Yvette Cooper, warned that, if necessary, London is ready to “face” aircraft that enters the air space born without permission, underlining the risk of an armed clash if Moscow should continue with such conduct.

“President Putin I say that his irresponsible actions risk bringing a reinforced clash between NATO and Russia – the words of Cooper -. Our alliance is of defense, but it is not illusions – he continued always referring to the Russian president – We are ready to undertake all the necessary steps to defend the skies and the territories of NATO. We are vigilant. We will do it. “

At his first intervention in the Council as the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz reiterated the White House line: the United States “will defend every centimeter of the born territory”, a recall already expressed days ago after previous violations.

Putin’s message: “No escalation, ready to extend the nuclear limits”

While the week of the UN General Assembly opens in New York, Vladimir Putin brought together the Russian Security Council in Moscow. From there he launched a double message: Moscow “is not interested in a further escalation”, but “he knows how to respond to every threat”. In the same way, he proposed to prolong the limits of the New Sart for a year, the treaty on the non -proliferation of nuclear weapons, which expires on February 5, 2026 and which sets the strategic newspapers deployed on each side to 1,550.

It is a political signal after, in 2023, Russia had suspended its participation in the inspection mechanism: today’s move, however Moscow, still committed to remaining inside the numerical roofs for other twelve months, if Washington will do the same.

“I would like to emphasize, and nobody should doubt that Russia is able to respond to any existing and emerging threat, not only in words but using technical-military measures”, has said in the live television speech. At the same time, Russia “is not interested in a further escalation of the voltage or foment the armament race,” he assured.