Hijack 2, teaser trailer and release date of the new season of the Apple TV series revealed

Just over two years after the end of the first season, Apple TV has unveiled the teaser trailer and revealed the release date of the second season of Hijack, the thriller TV series starring and produced by Idris Elba and created by George Kay (i.e. the author of the Netflix series Lupine) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Litvinenko).

The cast of Hijack 2

The second season reunites the stellar cast of the first, including Elba, nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the first season, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (Ballon, Soloalbum, Schule), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Seven Seconds, Top Boy, Doctor Foster), Lisa Vicari (Django, Dark), Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Detectorists, Empire of Light), Karima McAdams (Dune: Prophecy, Deep State, Soulmates) and Christiane Paul (Counterpart, FBI: International, Parlement).

From 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, season two of Hijack is produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash of 60Forty Films, along with executive producers Kay and Field Smith of Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith is also the main director of the series.

What Hijack 2 is about

In the second season of Hijack, a Berlin subway train and its passengers are taken hostage, while authorities race to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the center of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

When Hijack 2 comes out

Hijaxck 2 will be released on Apple TV on Wednesday 14 January 2026 with the first two episodes of the 8 total, followed by a weekly episode until 25 February 2026.

The teaser trailer for Hijack 2