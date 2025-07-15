His friend Donald strikes (also) Giorgia’s Italy. Will it be enough to wake us up?





In the middle of the third summer of Meloni government, after being expected, announced, postponed, reworked, the duties of Donald Trump arrive. In a country and in a society that seem to be composed of a large majority indifferent to everything, except for what affects its stuff, it is natural to ask if and how much an economic and material impact still not exactly calculable will have the effect of moving doubts, or at least to move the waters of one of the most peaceful, regular and boring political phases that our country has been remembering for many years.

In fact, if Meloni had said three years ago that he would shortly win the elections and who, above all, would have ruled for three years in a row without real crises, with the only resignation of a minister for a (perhaps) read story, he probably would not have believed it. But of course, as they say, he would have put his signature. Today it would certainly keep us – even understandably – to underline how much effort, how much work, how much commitment it wanted to be. He could not say – but he certainly would think – how many annoyances caused the usual tantrums of Salvini, Tajani’s distinctions who needed to be reported to the order even by the controlists of the Berlusconi family (last, Pier Silvio), and various other even less important issues. But in short, undeniably he arrives at the stroke of the third year of the legislature quite in looseness, at least looking at the story with the lenses of those who do politics.

There are no real competitors

The Prime Minister announced in May a obvious re -acting for the next legislature, and while already circulating card on social media that support it in view of elections which, unless surprised, will be held at natural expiry, in 2027 Not having too much to fear from the “friends”, as the Italian political history of the last thirty years of tiring and imperfect bipolarism teaches, means eliminating the main source of risk for one’s political life. Salvini and Tajani are mainly busy being rude and spite mutual, with the aim of arriving seconds inside, in fact, of the coalition. Of course, intermediate matches are very counting: the regional governors to be elected in autumn, the mayors to be nominated and the cities to be contended. All subject of natural competence and ordinary management for those who do politics in the parties since childhood, like her.

The secret of success (perhaps)

As for the opposition, the only possibility of being vaguely competitive would be in the total and integral unit of all, from Calenda to Fratoianni, from Renzi to Conte, from Schlein to Gori. It is the only way, yet anyone who has observed with a little attention the political life of each of them, and of all the others, continues to consider it an unnatural idea. Above all, something that does not resemble the desire of each of them.

And what is the secret of Meloni’s success? How did he get alive and Vegeta, and substantially in the full exercise of a “light hegemony”, three years after the birth of the government, having crossed a political cycle initially marked by a strong inflation (which could now return to biting the duties downstream), the persistence without the outlet of Putin’s war of Ukraine, the massacre of Gaza, the massacre of migrants in Cutro, and many other contingers,? His true secret is the ability to keep silent and postpone, which then largely are two different ways of telling the same (in) actions. He had promised constitutional and institutional radical reforms, starting with the premierate to guarantee governability and transparency to the voters. Then, on League pressure, differentiated autonomy was also to arrive: to arrive not in a way of saying, but become truly operational. Finally, justice had to be reformed, around the pivot of the separation of careers. Of the three large reforms, only the latter will probably pass because, beyond the proclamations that want it against her alive, Meloni also knows that it is always better to survive, and pulling the rope on the reforms too much has never brought luck to any of its predecessors. To be silent that the country has not been so ungovernable, if you have continuously ruled for three years, having taken 45% of the votes expressed in 2022, corresponding to about 30% of the electoral body.

Only what is comfortable

Of course, there is no lack of those who claim, together with her and for her, the results of the government action, the Zerovirgola in more growth, full employment, and so on. I really don’t want to diminish commitment and results, but it is not reasonable to fight to propaganda which, by definition, tells only what is convenient for the power of origin. The real problems of the country have ancient roots that should be systematically dealt with: none of the previous ones did not do this government. Of the important things, such as the demographic question, we continue not to speak to avoid embarrassing truths: for example that in a few decades it is not clear how sustainable a system with three quarters of retirement age residents, and already for this it would be necessary to ask Pier Silvio Berlusconi if he understood what is the real theme of the reform of citizenship, or what was the real theme of the reform on citizenship.

But Giorgia never speaks of all these issues. Increase the entrance fees for workers migrants, but to the icichella, without explaining to his who is the great theme of today and tomorrow. In the same way, he will not explain the postponement of the reforms, and he will say that he will talk about it in the next legislature, if the Italians renew their trust. And then we will see. Strengthened by the progressive loss of autonomous relevance of the country – it does not depend on her, it dates back to decades ago; Anyone saying that thanks to her today, or thanks to Draghi yesterday, “Italy has found centrality” is adhering to a propaganda – Meloni can easily keep silent about everything. On Gaza, on the duties that are so much of European competence, agree on Ukraine, postpone on the rearmament: nobody will take it really in a hurry.

Tombal silence on Francesca Albanese

For this reason, it should not surprise, even if it can certainly be outraged or scandalize, the tombstone of the government on the new political and diplomatic case that has invested Francesca Albanese, the Italian jurist who since 2022 has been a special rapporteur for the territories occupied for the United Nations, that is, he plays a role of investigation and relationship on human rights on the official assignment of the UN, but still remains an independent figure who does not do it in the name of the United Nations. The American senator Marco Rubio announced “sanctions” against her, accusing her of moving unjustified and skimpy criticisms of US and Israeli companies. Rubio’s is only the last and heaviest chapter of a long series of direct attacks against Albanian. She has never hidden, nor has she softened her tones. Above all, it has never disdained – certainly legitimately, without prejudice to the possibility of evaluating inappropriately also with respect to the purposes that arose and places, as well as criticisms of merit, provided that it is founded and respectful – openly political and not only technically legal positions, on conflict and employment. His voice certainly has annoyed, and it is enough to see how many resources and how much attention the government of Israel has invested to attack his work. Just look for it on Google, for example, to come across the front page in a sponsored content that, disguised as an objective dossier, puts in line unilaterally critical points of view and accusers towards the work of Albanian, stamping it substantially as an anti -Semitic (similar accusations, it is good to remember it, they had been in the past aimed at those who held her role before her).