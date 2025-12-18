His truth: all about Netflix’s new thriller series

What happens when two people linked by a shared past find themselves on opposite sides of the same investigation? “His truth” (the original title is “His & Hers”) is the new psychological thriller from Netflix that shows off tension, ambiguity and continuous reversals of perspective. Based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney, the miniseries brings to the screen a story in which there is never just one truth and the line between victim, witness and culprit is thin. At the center of the story, a divided couple, an unsolved murder and a question that accompanies each episode: who can we really trust?

His truth: the plot

The story takes place in Atlanta, suffocated by oppressive heat. Anna is a former television journalist who has chosen isolation, distancing herself from the work and relationships that once defined her identity. She lives on the margins, as if she were slowly disappearing from her life, but something changes when she learns of the murder of a young woman in Dahlonega, the quiet town where she grew up. She therefore decides to go back to investigating, following official leads and personal intuitions, convinced that the crime has deeper connections than it seems. On the other side is Jack Harper, detective in charge of the case. A methodical and determined man, he views Anna’s interest in the investigation with suspicion, especially because their shared past (and their personal relationship) makes it impossible to separate the private from the professional. While both seek the truth, they end up pointing fingers at each other, accusing each other and questioning every certainty.

The series constantly plays on the double point of view: that of Anna and that of Jack. The series is the adaptation of Alice Feeney’s novel published in 2020, known for its interlocking structure and unscrupulous use of points of view. Although it is presented as a self-contained miniseries, its narrative structure leaves open moral questions and ambiguities that continue to resonate even after the last episode.

His truth: the cast

The cast of the series is composed as follows:

Tessa Thompson (Anna)

Jon Bernthal (Detective Jack Harper)

Pablo Schreiber (Richard)

Crystal Fox (Alice, Anna’s mother)

Sunita Mani (Priya)

Rebecca Rittenhouse (Lexy)

Among the actors we also find: Poppy Liu, Chris Bauer, Marin Ireland, Jamie Tisdale, Isabelle Kusman, Tiffany Ho, Kristen Maxwell, Leah Merritt, Mike Pniewski, Astrid Rotenberry, Ellie Rose Sawyer and Rhoda Griffis.

The series is developed by William Oldroyd, here also director and co-showrunner, together with Dee Johnson. The executive producers include, among others, Jessica Chastain and Tessa Thompson herself.

His truth: when it comes out on Netflix

All six episodes of the miniseries will be available on Netflix, simultaneously, on January 8, 2026.

His truth: the original trailer

undefined