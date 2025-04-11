History of customs duties in Italy from unit to the European common market

THE customs duties on imports were introduced in Italya Liberoscambista northern country, a few years after unification. The protectionist policy had very heterogeneous consequences, favoring some sectors and damaging others, but remained in force for many years. During the fascist regime, customs duties were further increased, with the aim of developing theautarchy. After the Second World War, however, the country entered the European common marketyielding control of customs policy to community institutions. Today Europe adopts a predominantly freedom policy: it has knocked down the duties between the member countries, but it imposes it for the import of products from some third countries. However, the global commercial panorama is constantly evolving, and recent tensions after the duties introduced by the United States by Donald Trump, recently suspended for 90 daysand the consequent responses of the EU could cause a significant change in European customs policy.

Customs duties before and after the unification of Italy

Before the unification of Italy, the pre -unity states adopted different customs policies. Some states, such as the Kingdom of Sardiniathey were freedom and paid very low rates on imported goods, while others, such as the Kingdom of the two Sicilies And it Papal Statesapplied high duties. In 1847 Pope Pius IX proposed to establish a Customs league Among the states of the peninsula, by breaking down the internal duties on the model of such a league existing in Germany, but the project did not go through.

Pius IX, proposer of the customs League.



After the unification of Italy, the libertymbist It was extended to the whole national territory. The free trade was supported by Cavour and by Historical rightthe political current that ruled the country after the unity, according to which the demolition of duties was essential for the development of the peninsula.

Protectionism in Italy

The free trade entered into crisis in the 1970s of the nineteenth century: in 1873 in the whole western world a serious began economic crisiswhich I imposed to review commercial policies; Furthermore, in 1876 in Italy it went to power the Left leftwhich on free trade had different ideas from those of the right. For these reasons, between the 70s and 80s the customs duties were introduced in the country.

There First protectionist measurementstill partial, was issued in 1878 and the second, more extensive, in 1887, with entry into force since January 1, 1888. The rate expected high duties on many industrial and agricultural products. The consequences were partly positive, in part negative: the rate facilitated the industries, which were still weak and could not always support the competition from the most advanced countries, but damaged the farmers, who exported a part of their products abroad. Therefore, many scholars believe that protectionism made more acute the Economic gap between North and Southfavoring the northern industries and damaging the agriculture of the South.

In addition, customs rates caused one Hard reaction from other countries, in particular of Francewhich imposed retaliation duties damaging the producers of wine, oil, citrus fruits and other agricultural products. There commercial war It was also motivated by political contrasts: the Italian government was deeply irritated for the French occupation of Tunisia, which took place in 1881, and the following year he had joined the Triple alliance with Germany and Austria. The Italian-French commercial war ended in 1892, but in our country protectionism remained in force even in the following years.

Celebration postcard of the triple alliance.



The duties during fascism: the autarchy

The fascist regime, ascended to power in 1922, adopted one protectionist policy even more restrictive than the previous one. Consider that, in general, nationalist regimes are more led to impose customs rates, because they want to develop internal production to the detriment of international exchanges, also in view of possible wars.

In the second half of the 1930s, the fascist regime proposed to reach theautarchyaccording to which only national products had to be used in the country. The choice was mainly due to political reasons, because, after theinvasion of Ethiopiain 1935, the Nations Society (a sort of UN of the time) had imposed on economic sanctions to Italy, prohibiting the trade of some goods. The penalties, in reality, remained in force for a short time, but the regime, for reasons of propaganda, replied with the introduction of the autarchic policy which provided for a further increase in customs duties.

The effects were mostly negativebecause they had the costs of raw materials rise, of which the Italian territory is poor, forcing companies to pay higher prices. In addition, some imported products were replaced with goods that did not have the same quality. For example, instead of tea, which had become very expensive, the market was put on the market Karkadèan infusion obtained from a plant cultivated in the Italian colonies of Africa, which however did not have the same flavor. Instead of coffee, however, surrogates based on chicory and other plants spread, little appreciated by consumers.

A glass of karkadè.



More generally, the autarchy caused a significant reduction in commercial exchanges with foreign countries, which however were not completely canceled.

The second post -war period and the European common market

After the Second World War, Republican Italy gradually adopted free trade. In 1948 the country He joined the Gattthe general agreement on rates and trade that aimed to reduce customs barriers, and in the following years he signed several agreements with others Western Europe countriesgradually reducing the duties. In 1969 the rates between the countries of the European Economic Community and other institutions on the continent were eliminated.

Since 1993 the European European market (MEC) has been in force, which provides for the free movement not only of goods, but also of people, capital and services. Today the MEC is made up of 31 members: the 27 EU countries, together with Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

The members of the European single market (in blue the EU countries, in violet others).



Due to European integration, customs policy is no longer managed nationally, but in the context of Community institutions. Today the MEC countries apply a policy of moderate free exchange: In addition to having reduced the internal duties, they have signed commercial agreements with various third countries, reducing rates. Free exchange, however, is not total and are planned duties towards some Villages for certain product categories.