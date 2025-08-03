History of the rainbow flag: what the colors of the Pride represent, symbol of the LGBTQ+ pride

There Rainbow Flagsometimes called by the English “Rainbow flag” is made up of 6 horizontal stripes: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. Conceived by the designer Gilbert Bakerthe flag made its appearance at the Pride of San Francisco del June 25, 1978 In the eight -colored version, reduced shortly after six. Since the 80s he has spread all over the world and his colors have become the better known symbol of the LGBT movement. Today of the flag there are countless variants, for some years the version has become popular Progressive pridewhich includes A triangle with five additional colors (black, brown, blue, pink and white).

The meaning of the rainbow flag

The rainbow flag is the main symbol of LGBT Movements. It appears every year on the occasion of the Pride and in all the initiatives organized in defense of the rights of homosexual, transgender and non -binary people. It consists of Six horizontal stripes Of equal dimensions of the following colors (from top to bottom): red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple.

Thanks to the flag, the rainbow colors are become a symbol of the LGBT movement And they appear on gadgets, signs, objects of various kinds: in 2015, for example, in the United States, many government buildings, including the White houseThey were illuminated with rainbow colors to celebrate the fifty anniversary of the legalization of marriages between people of the same sex.

The White House illuminated with the colors of the rainbow



The rainbow flag is not confused with the Flag of Peacecomposed of strips of the same colors but arranged in reverse order (the red is below and the purple is above) and bearing the word “peace” in the center.

Flag of Peace



History of the rainbow flag

The rainbow flag was created by Gilbert Bakeran artist and activist of the LGBT movement. Baker made the flag for the Pride of San Francisco, who took place the June 25, 1978. The original flag was composed of eight colorseach of which associated with an element: rose For sexuality, red for life, orange for health, yellow for the light of the sun, green for nature, turquoise for art, indigo for harmony e viola for spirituality. There first flaghand -sewn by Baker, it was purchased in 2015 by the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Rainbow flag with eight colors



The eight -colored configuration, however, had a short life: the pink strip was eliminated a few months after the pride of San Francisco, because the fabric of that color was difficult to find on the market and in 1979, the indigo and turquoise stripes were merged into a single blue strip. The flag thus assumed the current six -colored appearance and in the 1980s he established himself as the main Emblem of the LGBT community.

Variants of the Arcobaleno flag

In addition to the “classic” configuration, there are numerous Variants of the Arcobaleno flag. For some years the most popular has been The “Progressive Pride” flagcreated in 2019 by the designer Daniel Quasarwhich on one of the two short sides contains a triangle with stripes of five colors: white, pink, blue, brown and black. The first three are the colors Trans flagwhile brown and black symbolize the LGBT people with black skin (The flag was born in the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement). The “progress pride intersex inclusive” flag instead also includes a yellow triangle and, inside, a circle, a symbol of the intersex movement. In many cases, symbols of associations and movements appear on the rainbow, such as in Italy, for example, Arcigay.