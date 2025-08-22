"Hostage" On Netflix, those who love political thriller cannot lose it

Culture

"Hostage" On Netflix, those who love political thriller cannot lose it

“Hostage” on Netflix who loves political thriller cannot lose it

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
"Hostage" On Netflix, those who love political thriller cannot lose it
It is (slightly) more likely to have a male child than a female: the hypotheses on the causes
7.1 magnitude earthquake in the Drake channel, between Antarctica and South America: the Tsunami alert returned