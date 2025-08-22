"Hostage" On Netflix, those who love political thriller cannot lose it

“Hostage” on Netflix who loves political thriller cannot lose it





“Hostage” the more you follow it, the more you seem to look in the mirror, unfortunately or fortunately, it depends on the point of view. The political thriller miniseries created by Matt Charman is an exciting and intriguing journey between mysteries, conspiracy, lies and betrayals, and where he hovers a halo of realism at times truly disturbing. All for the benefit of Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy, two women, two leaders, different in everything and yet united by uncertainty.

“Hostage” – The plot

Hard times for the new British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones). Elected for a few months, she launched an ambitious political program, which aims to reduce military expenditure in favor of new social policies, giving a decisive left launched. Too bad that if he has to see it with an unprecedented national health service crisis, a fierce opposition and the need to strengthen political ties with France. The only problem, his transalpine approval: Vivienne Touissant (Julie Delpy). Costei, transformist and ambitious, has recently alleviated with the extreme right of his country and rather than creating a real programmatic alliance between the two nations, aims to blackmail and put Abigail on the corner. While the two are investigated to exchange proposals, pitfalls and poisonous attacks during Meeting, Abigail’s husband, Dr. Alex Anderson (Bashy) on a humanitarian mission at the French Guyana, is kidnapped by a group of mysterious mercenaries. Shortly thereafter, the conditions for release are made known: Abigail must resign.

The French leader rather than helping her initially tries to squeeze her to her advantage, only to find herself also finding herself in difficulty from a political point of view. Within a short time, the two women will be forced to put aside rivalry and divisions aside, try to understand how to overcome a crisis, behind which dark forces move, decided to make democracy a mere puppet in their own hands. “Hostage” in 5 episodes, in spite of a somewhat hesitant departure and which also requires a little too much from the suspension of disbelief, however it quickly manages to gear the march, becoming a perfect example of how to create an exciting political thriller series. “Hostage” is armed with absolutely perfect twists and turns of a writing that knows how to give the two protagonists a caliber, a complexity and a ability to create empathy in the viewer not indifferent. In the center two women, called to confront power and responsibility, with the media who are a double -edged sword and where in the end you always risk confusing your own gain with the good of the country.

An intriguing series that knows how to play his cards

“Hostage” owes a lot to Suranne Jones, one of the most popular faces in the small and big British screen. The actress is perfect in outlining this liberal political leader, who believes in compromise, but is also Adamantine in defending his ideals, his position, with a complicated personal life and who finally literally found under siege. Idealist, sentimental behind sensitive appearances, however, he must finally descend on the path of war and will prove capable of any subtlety, cunning, of an adaptability to which his alter ego is opposed. Julie Delpy is not even so veiledly inspired by Marine Le Pen, as well as Yvette Cooper and Angela Rayner seem to be the source of inspiration for Abigail’s character. Metallic, poisonous, cold, calculating, as you go ahead it actually discovers a much more complex personality and also here it must be given credit to writing, which manages to give space to both. There are verbal clashes and dialogues of the highest level, we see them challenge and then agree on strategies, in a miniseries that reminds us how complex the political game is.

Needless to say, “Hostage” is a series that speaks to us of the bad state of health of democracy, besieged by a subversive and fascist right, by media without ethics and control, by money. The miniseries is no problem facing the theme of return male chauvinism. This is the great, true, underground enemy of two leaders women who, in the moment of difficulty, are clearly attacked as such and not simply as bearers of an idea or of interest. The defects concern some inconsistencies of the plot, with an too simplistic ending and that continuing to insist on the need to have more women in power, as if it were the recipe to save democracy. A theory already denied for decades, paradoxically by the United Kingdom (Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May is not that they were a magnificent example). Having said that, “Hostage” is certainly a great novelty for fans of the genre and beyond, it is the demonstration that when he wants, Netflix, he still knows how to bring out the surprises when he does not go to algorithms and that’s it.

VOTE: 7