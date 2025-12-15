Hotel Costiera 2, Prime Video does not renew the Italian-American series. But there is still hope

There will be no Hotel Costiera 2, at least not on Prime Video. In fact, Amazon’s streaming platform has decided not to renew the Italian-American series with Jesse Williams in Positano, as reported by Deadline.

The first season of the series featuring former Grey’s Anatomy Doctor Avery was co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide, a Fremantle group company. And it is from Fremantle, which in the meantime has finalized the acquisition of Lux Vide, left in July by Bernabei, that the last hopes of salvation could come.

The Italian company, in fact, is currently looking for a new co-producer to financially support the second season. At the moment, both Prime Video representatives and Fremantle leaders have not officially commented on the news.

If Hotel Costiera does not find a new producer, therefore, we will never know how the return of the protagonist Daniel’s father, believed dead, would have gone.

Why Hotel Costiera was canceled from Prime Video

Deadline underlined that Hotel Costiera had obtained 90% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and that it had managed to obtain first place in the ranking of the most viewed Prime Video titles in America, as well as in Italy, and in several other countries where it was released it had entered the top 10. However, it had not reached the weekly top 10 of the Nielsen institute, an indicator held in great consideration by the producers. And so Prime Video decided that there were no conditions to produce a second season. All that remains is to hope that someone else steps forward.