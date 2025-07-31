How are superpowers in the cinema are born? I travel behind the scenes of the visual effects

Claws of Adamantio who sprout from the knuckles, incandescent rays that start from the eyes, whole worlds that come to life from one green screen. At the cinema, especially in the films of superheroeswe are used to seeing impossible things. But have you ever wondered how these effects are born? How much work and how much technology do they hide behind a single scene of a few seconds? To find out, we went to find the friends of Edition (Italian digital effects), a Milanese company that represents an excellence in the field of visual effects Internationally, to follow the entire process from the inside. We transformed Andrea into a superhero and followed the entire production process. Let’s see together, step by step, how to make the magic of cinema.

The difference between special effects (SFX) and visual effects (VFX)

We start to clarify that we often call “special effects” those who actually are visual effects. But what is the difference?

The Special effects (SFX) exist practically from the dawn of the film: they are those made physically On the set during filming, like a controlled explosion, a car that overturns, artificial fog, prosthetic makeup.

The Visual effects (VFX) are instead created or digitally manipulated in post-production, after filming has been completed. Adamantio's claws or laser rays we are talking about in this article are a perfect example of VFX.

How visual effects are created

The creation of a visual effect (VFX) follows several fundamental phases. Let’s analyze them in detail:

Step 1: We start from the filming

For our experiment, the Edi team came to our Geopop studies to shoot the initial scene, and first of all they were drawn “X” black among the knuckles of Andrea’s hand, the so -called “marker”.

Step 1: with a marker, x are drawn on the hand.



These serve as reference points that are applied to the body, objects or in the environment, and allow the software to “map” the scene and to precisely recognize the exact points in which, subsequently, the digital elements will be inserted.

Step 1: the reference points that are applied on the body, objects or in the environment.



Step 2: tracking and layout

Once the video clip is obtained, the real digital work begins. The first phase is the Tracking: The goal is to analyze every single frame of the video to reconstruct the exact movement of the camera in a 3D space.

Step 2: tracking to reconstruct the movement



Step 2: the layout



It is like creating a sort of body digital twin, which moves in perfect synchrony with its real counterparty. This skeleton will serve as “magnet” for all effects that will be added after.

Step 3: the construction of the asset

At this point, the competence department proceeds in modeling the claws. This process is called the creation of theasset And it consists of several phases:

Modeling : using computer graphics software, the “modelers” build the three -dimensional shape of the claws, calling their geometry;

: using computer graphics software, the “modelers” build the three -dimensional shape of the claws, calling their geometry; Texturing and Shading : At this stage the material and the superficial aspect of the claws is defined. Are they metallic? Lucid or opaque? For our claws, a material similar to adamantio, shiny and with metal reflections has been chosen.

: At this stage the material and the superficial aspect of the claws is defined. Are they metallic? Lucid or opaque? For our claws, a material similar to adamantio, shiny and with metal reflections has been chosen. Rigging: here the 3D object is equipped with an internal “skeleton” with controls, the rig. This transforms it into a kind of virtual puppet, allowing the animators to move it, fold it and, in our case, to let him out and return.

Step 3: modeling with graphic software.



At this point we move on toanimation real, where the speed and dynamics with which the claws come out, a frame by frame is decided.

Step 3: Rigging to put a skeleton on the 3D object.



Step 4: give realism with light, lighting and rendering

The phase of lighting (lighting) is crucial. Virtual lights are therefore created that replicate the real ones on the set to ensure that the digital object is hit by the light and projects the shadows in the same way as real objects.

Step 4: lightning and rendering



Once animation and lights are ready, we move on to rendering. The computer takes all the information (3D model, materials, animation, lights) and “translates” them into a sequence of highly resolution final images, one frame at a time.

Step 5: Laser rays

And for laser rays? Here we enter the domain of the department FXwhich deals with simulating phenomena such as fire, smoking, fluid or, in fact, energy. Digital “curves” have been designed to create the laser. A first set of curves defines the incandescent core, while a second layer, more “disturbed”, gives it movement and instability. Many small particles are then added to simulate the pulviscolo and the heat emanated.

Step 5: creation of laser rays



To get to a first result to go to the next department, in the case of this clip, they served about three or four days of work.

Step 5: small particles are then added to simulate the dust and the heat emanated.



Step 6: Compositing

We are at the last ring of the chain: the compositing. Here all the elements created so far are assembled and merged together.

To perfectly integrate the claws, it is necessary to create occlusions in the skin to make them appear as if they really came out of the hand.

Step 6: Compositing



For laser, secondary effects are added to further increase realism and give the whole a more “cinematographic” effect:

The glow of the laser that illuminates Andrea’s face

of the laser that illuminates Andrea’s face The sparks and subcutaneous lightnings indicating the accumulation of energy

and subcutaneous lightnings indicating the accumulation of energy THE’ heat wave that distorts the air around the laser

that distorts the air around the laser The Cracks on the lens of the camera when it is hit

of the camera when it is hit THE’ chromatic aberration an optical defect of the lenses to increase the realism of the digital image

an optical defect of the lenses to increase the realism of the digital image Finally, a light grain On the whole image to mix the digital and real elements.