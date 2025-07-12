How Bitchat works, the project for a messaging app to chat without the Internet

Being able chat with other people without internet connectionnor cell network, nor central servers. This is basically the idea behind Bitchata new messaging app (still in the development phase, therefore It cannot be downloaded at the moment) conceived by Jack Dorseythe Twitter co-founder (the social renamed X after the acquisition of Elon Musk), today at the head of Block. The app would allow the exchange of messages by exploiting technology Ble (Bluetooth Low Energy) to create a local mesh network, that is, a network in which each device can submit messages to nearby devices, extending the communication radius well beyond the classic 100 meters of the “traditional” bluetooth. According to Dorsey, thanks to the mechanism peer to peer Messages can travel up to 200-300 meters in optimal conditionsand in the future even beyond, with the integration of the Wi-Fi Direct.

Bitchat does not require recordings or telephone numbers, does not retain any data, automatically deletes messages after 12 hours and even has a functionality “Panic mode“To remove all information from the device instantly. The app seems to be thought, therefore, to be used in all those contexts in which communications are hindered or supervised, but has technical limits related to the reach of Bluetooth and the need for a thick presence of users nearby. At the moment It is only available for Apple devices in Beta Testing on Testflightbut the test capacity has already been reached: if you wanted to try it in preview, then, at the moment you will not be able to do it.

How Bitchat works from a technical point of view

Bitchat’s operating logic is radically different from that of “traditional” messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. It is not based on the internet, but on one mesh networkor a distributed network in which each device acts as a “node” and can transmit data to others nearby. If you are in an area without cell cover, for example in a concert, a remote area or a geographical area subject to censorship, you can still send messages to those close. The key is communication peer to peerwhich therefore happens directly between devices, without going from external servers. The messages are forwarded to the node in the node, extending the overall scope even beyond the physical limits of Bluetooth, which normally is around 100 meters. In practice, if there are enough people with the app active between you and the recipient, the message can “jump” from one device to another until you get to your destination.

From a technical point of view, Bitchat is surprisingly advanced. Use modern cryptographic protocols To ensure security: the messages are end-to-end with the protocol AES-256-GCMa 256 -bit encryption algorithm, and the exchange of keys takes place through X25519an asymmetrical encryption technology highly appreciated for its efficiency. The so -called is also adopted Forward Secrecya technique that prevents anyone from deciphering old messages even if a key is compromised. In addition, each message is devoid of identifiers, and the app introduces technical outskirts to combat traffic analysis, such as the random sending of simulated messages or the use of timers to deduce communications.

Bitchat does not collect personal datadoes not ask No type of registration And does not keep metadata. THE Messages disappear after 12 hours And the interface is deliberately minimal, Inspired by the old IRC channelswith text controls to access the channels or send direct messages. The approach is deliberately opposite to that of the large current messaging platforms, which, even when they adopt encryption, still maintain centralized infrastructures and collect information on users for commercial or safety reasons.

The limits of Bitchat

The idea behind Bitchat is very interesting. It doesn’t rain on this. However, it is necessary to do and do the accounts with some Limits and obstacles to be faced. Bluetooth, even in its low energy version, does not have a high flow rate, and the mesh network works only if there are quite devices within the range of action. At the moment the app is available only for iPhone and there is still no version for Android, which further narrows the base of potential users. Furthermore, The testflight test phase is already saturatedhaving reached the maximum limit of 10,000 participants. Since the project is issued with license UnlicenseThat is, totally without restrictions, Dorsey intends to leave it in the hands of the Open Source community, rather than transforming it into a commercial product, which could contribute to an advanced development of the app.