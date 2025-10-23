How ChatGPT Atlas works for online searches and how to install the OpenAI browser

ChatGPT Atlas is the first web browser built entirely around ChatGPTdesigned by OpenAI to transform browsing into an interactive, dynamic and personalized experience. Unlike a normal search engine or a productivity extension, Atlas integrates artificial intelligence directly into the heart of the browser to allow the user to search for information more easily, thanks to the new integrated functions that quite directly challenge Google’s AI Mode. Let’s see practically how to use the new ChatGPT Atlas to search online analyzing more closely 5 of its main functions.

ChatGPT integrated into every tab

Each new tab in Atlas becomes a direct point of interaction with ChatGPT. Once you have downloaded the browser and started it, you need to do the llog in to your ChatGPT account: The new home tab becomes a one-stop place to type questions, paste links, or launch full searches without switching windows or applications. The tab actually acts as a single hub, displaying search results, images, videos and news with the assistance of AI to delve deeper and contextualise the information.

To invoke ChatGPT in a browser tab, simply click the button Ask ChatGPT and type any prompt using the typing bar that appears laterally on the right or, alternatively, select one of the suggestions from those proposed: Summarize, Help me learn, Alternative points of viewand so on. Atlas also offers to set ChatGPT as your default browser.

AI assistant with context

Atlas includes not only the page you are visiting, but also the open tabs and your logged in status (with your permission). This allows ChatGPT to provide more relevant and personalized responses when searching, shopping or writing, exceeding the capabilities of a normal ChatGPT interaction.

After carrying out a search, you can continue to interact with the chatbot via the search bar below and possibly filter the contents using the buttons at the top to return to homeview results of Web searchfind Images or video.

Online writing support

Integration with text fields allows you to receive suggestions and corrections directly where you write. You can refine and reword emails, documents or online forms without interrupting your workflow or copying and pasting text into other applications.

To recall theOnline writing assistantsimply select a text, click on blue dot of the selection cursor and then click onChatGPT icon. You can then interact with the online writing assistant via the typing field which will appear on the screen.

Browser memory

When activated, Atlas’ memory records pages visited, activities started and ideas explored, functioning like a true personal assistant. You no longer have to keep open tabs or separate notes: ChatGPT can recall past information exactly when you need it. You can modify, view or delete these memories at any time, always maintaining control of your data.

To act on the browser memories, click on the profile photo of your ChatGPT account (top right) and go to Settings > Personalization. Then act on the function Refer to your saved memories to activate/deactivate the function and on the option Manage memories to possibly delete one or more specifics that ChatGPT has recorded on your account. By activating the function Refer to your chat historyFurthermore, you will allow the chatbot to refer to all past interactions.

Agent Mode

There Agent mode allows ChatGPT to act autonomously to complete complex tasks. It can schedule appointments, summarize documents, manage workflows or make online purchases, always asking for confirmation before operating on sensitive sites. This feature is currently available in preview for Plus, Pro and Business users.

From the settings you can customize the experience of using Agent mode. To do this, click on yours profile photogo to the section Settings > Agent Mode and, in the text field that is shown to you, describe how you navigate ChatGPT on the Web, perhaps indicating which are your favorite sources, the timing for requesting approval, the steps to follow to complete a certain activity, and so on.

Similarities and differences with Google’s AI mode

ChatGPT Atlas is in direct competition with Google’s AI Mode, a function available within Chrome also in Italy for a few weeks. Let’s see some similarities and differences between ChatGPT Atlas and AI Mode. Both systems integrate an AI assistant into the browser, capable of understanding the content of the pages and providing responses in real time. While Google’s AI mode operates as an extension that enriches the search with explanations or summaries, ChatGPT Atlas completely rethinks the very structure of the browser. It doesn’t just provide answers: it plans, it reminds, and, for users who have a paid subscription on their ChatGPT account, it also takes action (via the Agent mode we mentioned earlier). Furthermore, Atlas puts the user at the center of control, offering granular options for privacy and memory management, which in Google’s model remains more linked to the ecosystem of its services.