How Codex GPT-5.2 works: what is OpenAI’s latest move to counter Google and Meta

Credit: OpenAI.



Codex GPT-5.2The Agentic coding model defined by OpenAI «(as) the most advanced for software engineering in complex contexts» (mainly engineering and cybersecurity), represents the most recent attempt by the artificial intelligence giant to strengthen its position in the increasingly intense competition in the sector. The release of GPT-5.2-Codex is in fact a precise signal on the priorities of the company directed by Sam Altman which, in recent weeks, triggered the “code red” for OpenAIprecisely because of the pressing competition from Google Gemini. Let’s see them features of GPT-5.2-Codex and its role in competition between OpenAI, Google and Meta.

The features of GPT-5.2-Codex

GPT-5.2-Codex born as one variant of GPT-5.2 optimized for so-called agent codingthat is, the ability of an artificial intelligence system to act as an autonomous agent that plans, executes and corrects sequences of complex operations over time. Unlike models that respond to single, isolated requests, an agent maintains context over long time horizons and interacts with tools such as terminals and development environments. To achieve this, OpenAI worked on context compactiona technique that allows you to retain relevant information while reducing token consumption, thus improving the efficiency and coherence of reasoning.

From a practical perspective, this translates into superior performance on tasks such as refactoringthat is, reorganizing the code without changing its behavior. GPT-5.2-Codex also demonstrates greater reliability in Windows environments, historically more complex for automated tools to manage, and integrates more advanced visual abilities to interpret screenshots, technical diagrams and mockups, i.e. preliminary drafts of an application interface.

Given the progress made by OpenAI, it is not surprising that GPT-5.2-Codex has achieved interesting scores in some tests. In the benchmark SWE-Bench Proa test where the model is given a real repository and asked to generate a working patch the model achieved the score of 56.4%; while in the benchmark Terminal Bench 2.0a test that simulates authentic terminal environments with complex tasks such as compiling code or configuring servers, the model achieved the score of 64.0%. These results indicate that the model does not limit itself to “writing code”, but also has the ability to operate in realistic and dynamic contexts.

In the SWE–Bench Pro benchmark, the system is provided with an archive of real code and is asked to produce a corrective change capable of solving a concrete software engineering problem. In the Terminal–Bench 2.0 benchmark, it is used to evaluate the behavior of artificial intelligence agents in realistic terminal contexts, with tests that include compiling code, training models and setting up server infrastructures. Credit: OpenAI.



A particularly delicate aspect concerns the cybersecurity. As the capabilities of the models increase, their effectiveness in identifying vulnerabilities is also growingi.e. defects that can be exploited to compromise a system. Techniques like fuzzingwhich consists of testing software with random or malformed inputs, orzero-shot analysisin which the model addresses a problem without having provided preliminary examples, become more powerful if supported by agentic systems.

OpenAI recognizes that the same capabilities that help defenders could be abused. In this regard, the company has in fact explained:

These advances can strengthen cybersecurity at scale, but they also introduce new risks of misuse that require careful implementation. While GPT‑5.2-Codex does not reach the “High” level of cybersecurity capabilities according to our Readiness Framework, we are designing our deployment approach⁠with future capability growth in mind.

GPT-5.2-Codex is already being released on all Codex features reserved for paid ChatGPT subscribers, while OpenAI is completing the work necessary to make the model also available via API gradually and securely in the coming weeks. At the same time, an experimental project is being launched, based on invitation, which will allow verified professionals and organizations that are engaged in cyber defense to access in a controlled manner more advanced capabilities and models with fewer restrictions, with the aim of «(balance) accessibility with security», to quote OpenAI verbatim.

The competition between OpenAI, Google and Meta

This release must also be read from an optical perspective competition with Google (which gained quite a few points with the release of the Gemini 3 family) and Half. We must not forget, in fact, how much Sam AltmanCEO of OpenAI, has proven himself worried about the exponential growth of competing models. Growth that triggered the “code red” in the offices of the AI ​​giant. Regarding this, Fidji Simohead of applications at OpenAI, explained on the occasion of the release of GPT 5.2: