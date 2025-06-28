How deodorants work and what they are for

Deodorants are produced cosmetics used to combat bad body smells, caused not by sweat in themselves, as we are all used to thinking, but come on bacteria present on our skin. Especially those belonging to genres Corynebacterium, Micrococcaceae And Propionibacteriumpresent in large quantities at the axillary level, metabolize some molecules present in sweat, transforming them into smelly volatile molecules, such as 3-Methil-2-Esenoic acid or other molecules with a unpronounceable name (such as 3-Methil-3Sulfanilesan-1-Oell!), Who arrive at our nose by activating the olfactory bulb, the nervous center that deals with perceiving smells, and generating that typical unpleasant sensation that we are used to identifying as “stink of sweat”. Deodorants act with various Mechanisms: reduce bacterial proliferation (especially those based on alcohol or derivatives), neutralize the foul -smelling compounds or cover everything with Perfumed substances. The anti -transpiorantInstead, they act in a different way reducing sweat production. Today the market offers numerous variations of deodorants: spray, sticks, creams and roll-ons and there are also formulations specifications for sensitive skin, without alcohol or perfumes.

How do deodorants work?

Deodorants therefore serve to de-dodrera, that is remove or at least reduce bad smell Created by bacteria “Mangia-Sudore” and can counteract this phenomenon through different mechanisms, from antibacterial action to that of the neutralization of odorous compounds.

Reduce bacterial proliferation

Some deodorants can act by reducing the proliferation of bacteria that produce stinking molecules: they use alcoholic -based antibacterial ingredients such as theethanol, or triclosan or still based on zinc oxide. The latter is a well -known organic compound in the pharmaceutical field for its antibacterial properties: it is in fact able to produce the so -called Rosthe reactive compounds of oxygen, which irreversibly damage bacterial cells.

Neutralize the smell

Another mode is the neutralization chemistry of foul -smelling compounds: some compounds are able to react, incorporate or bind with the molecules responsible for the stench making them less volatiletherefore preventing that they spread easily in the air. An example, are some zinc salts, such as re -seed zinc.

Cover the smell

The simplest mechanism, provides for cover the unpleasant smell with scented substances. The deodorants that use this strategy contain fragrances synthetic or natural that mask the stench of sweat. In any case, fragrances are often used also in deodorants that use other strategies.

The various types of deodorant

From the first deodorant of the Mum to today, the deodorant market is much more developed and has been enriched with different shapes and formulations to respond to every type of need. For example, there are specific deodorants for sensitive skin, which do not contain alcohol and perfumes, designed for those who are subject to irritation or have particular dermatological needs.

There are also many different methods of delivery methods of deodorants, from sticks to cream, roll-on and spray. Among the most used we find those in creamthat thanks to theirs texture They favor quick and fast absorption. Those are also very used spray that we can divide into two categories:

those traditional, in which it is a gas propellant that delivers the product by mixing directly to it

in which it is a gas that delivers the product by mixing directly to it the more modern ones, the so -called Bov (Bag-on-valve), in which the deodorant product is inserted in a sealed multilayer bag and outside, between the bag and the aluminum bottle it is used inserted pressurized air or other inert gases. When “we spray”, it is the pressure of the compressed air that squeezes the bag and bring out the product. In this way, the Gas never comes into contact with the other components. Bov deodorants are recognizable because they are the ones who have a stronger jet.

In the world of deodorants, the invention of the Roll-on system, Designed in 1952 by chemistry Helen Barnettand inspired by the mechanism of a sphere pen. The Roll-on system, boasting one high practicalityit is still among the most used: thanks to the rotating sphere, the product is distributed uniformly and without waste, avoiding the use of the hands and ensuring a hygienic application.