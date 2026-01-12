How did Bridgerton 3 end? Things to review to prepare for the fourth season

The fourth season of Bridgerton is about to arrive on Netflix but are we sure we remember how the third season ended? The finale of Bridgerton 3, in fact, aired two years ago, in 2024, with the release of the last four episodes of the series which put an end to the story of Colin and Penelope, the two protagonists of the third chapter of the series.

This was a very interesting season where romance was at the center of the narrative but also a beautiful reflection on female independence personified by the character of Penelope/Lady Whistledown who proved to be the most interesting of the entire saga.

But how did it end between her and Colin? What happened between the two and the other characters in the story in this second part of the third season? Let’s find out together.

Bridgeron 3, part 2: how it ends between Colin and Penelope (and not only)

(SPOILER WARNING!)

A surprising season finale for Bridgerton 3 to say the least, leaving all the best for the end. The last episode of this third chapter, in fact, offers many emotions and closes the circle of a story which, however, still has a lot to tell. Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown has been discovered by Cressida who now threatens the girl to reveal her secret to everyone in exchange for money and, in the meantime, tells the whole truth to Penelope’s mother who finally comes to discover who her daughter really is. Frightened about what to do, Penelope asks for help from her husband Colin, who had just married before, who decides first to talk to Cressida to make her change her mind, but without success, then to ask her brother Benedict for 20 thousand pounds to pay for the woman’s silence. At this point, however, Penelope decides not to accept Colin’s help and to deal with it alone. She sends a letter to the queen, throws a party at her house and once the queen arrives she reveals herself as Lady Whistledown in front of everyone making a touching speech that excites everyone and causes the queen to give her the green light to continue writing.

Meanwhile, Francesca Bridgerton marries John Stirling in a very intimate and no-frills wedding and the two decide to move to Scotland to his country estate. Eloise will decide to go with them to discover the world outside the Bridgerton house and try to change society, as she has always dreamed of doing.

Benedict, however, reveals to his new flirt, Lady Tilley Arnold that he has no intention of having an exclusive relationship with her and realizes that he can no longer hide his homosexuality.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Bridgerton also discovers a new love in Lady Denbury’s brother and decides to give herself a chance to be happy. There is also a crossover scene with Queen Charlotte between the two.

At the end of the season we see a time jump where we discover that Colin has written a book and that all three Fetherington sisters have had children, Penelope herself is the mother of a boy, Bridgerton heir and the voice of Lady Whistledown accompanies us in the grand finale where, finally, she transforms into what she has always been: Penelope.

Bridgerton 4: the trailer

Bridgerton 4: when it comes out on Netflix

Bridgerton 4 releases on Netflix in two parts. The first debuts on January 29, 2026 (episodes 1-4) while the second on February 26, 2026 (episodes 5-8).