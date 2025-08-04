How do rebus resolves? The rules of one of the most famous enigmistic games of the summer

THE rebus They are one of the most famous enigmistic games, but there are many people who avoid them because they are too difficult. In truth, it just takes a little training and a good knowledge of the rules! Let’s see in this article how they work through some rebus created by us.

Classic rebusses are formed by one cartoon in which we find gods subjects – people, objects, … – and of the letters, called graphemes. Letters and meaning of the images must be composed in such a way form a sentencewhose length is said. In the image below, for example, we know that the decisive phrase is made up of two words, the first of 7 letters and the second from 8.

Example of rebus consisting of two words: the first of 7 letters, the second of 8 letters



The letters that make up the grapheme cannot be separated, they are not never more than three in a row and they find themselves placed above the element they will tie. For example in our image, RA is located above a bird and so we know that we will have to compose the name of the bird with the letters RA, which could go before or after the name of the element. And the same is true for the second grapheme, ta, which could go before or after the element to which it is affixed.

To now resolve the rebus of our example, we must therefore proceed to read it from left to right. We can see that the bird in question is a thief magpie, so the first composition could be Gazza-Ra or Ra-Gazza (!), Which is really seven letters and is our first word. So moving to the left we see people who are playing bowls and the second grapheme, ta, is affixed to one of these, that is, a bowl! In fact, our second word is really Boccia-ta. And here is our decisive phrase: girl (7) rejected (8).

This first example had a fairly simple structure, because the words relating to the subjects were well separated. Instead, it often happens that these words go broken within the decisive sentence. For example, in the image below there are two Po and TL graphemes, affixed to a chair and an identity card respectively, and the decisive phrase is po-if of A-Tl-eta (4 2 6).

Example of rebus consisting of three words: the first of 4 letters, the second of 2 and the third of 6 letters.



As we can see, the word chair broke into the sentence. Another interesting thing to note is theindication That was given to us in the design of the identity card to find the word ETA: above the wording of the years, three have been made Deposter | | | . This is an indication that is often given to us in the rebus, which tells us that we must look for a specific word of a specific length, that is, as many as long as they are present (in this case, three).