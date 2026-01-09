How do you say "love”?, the new K drama from Netflix: here’s when it comes out

What happens when two people speak different languages, but share emotions that no dictionary can fully explain? Starting from this simple and universal question, the new South Korean series arriving on Netflix “How do you say “love”?” builds an elegant, contemporary and international romantic comedy. The sets scattered around the world also touch our territory and the dialogues cross cultures to tell a sentimental story to be deciphered.

How do you say “love”?: the plot

Joo Ho-jin is an extraordinary performer. Fluent in Korean, English, Japanese and Italian, he is famous for his obsessive precision and a rigor that he applies to every aspect of life. But in love he is an unresolved, analytical, distant young man, incapable of recognizing (let alone expressing) his own emotions. Her path crosses that of Cha Mu-hee in Japan, when she was still a little-known actress and far from success. Years later, Mu-hee becomes a global star thanks to a zombie film that establishes her internationally. Their paths cross again during an interview event, where Ho-jin is called upon to act as a linguistic intermediary between the diva and the world. From that moment on, work forces them into constant closeness. Mu-hee agrees to participate in a popular traveling romance reality show alongside Japanese actor Hiro Kurosawa. Once again, Ho-jin is the man in charge of translating conversations, silences and misunderstandings between the protagonists. But the more he tries to remain neutral and professional, the more he realizes that some emotions don’t follow grammatical rules. The protagonist finds himself dealing with feelings he cannot decipher. And Mu-hee, accustomed to the spotlight and the solitude that comes with it, sees in that seemingly impenetrable man a space of authenticity that success has never granted her.

The series was filmed in several countries, including South Korea, Japan, Canada and Italy. Some sequences are set in Tuscany and Umbria, with shots taken between Siena, Florence, Perugia and historic villages that form the backdrop to a globetrotting story. While filming in Canada, the cast shared evocative images of the Northern Lights on social media, which went viral among fans.

How do you say “love”?: the cast

Director Yoo Young-eun directs:

Kim Seon-ho (Joo Ho-jin)

Go Youn-jung (Cha Mu-hee)

Sota Fukushi (Hiro Kurosawa)

Choi Woo-sung (Kim Yong-woo)

Lee Yi-dam (Shin Ji-seon)

The screenplay is by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran (Hong Sisters).

How do you say “love”?: when it comes out on Netflix

“How do you say “love”?” makes its debut on January 16, 2026 on Netflix. The series consists of a total of 10 episodes, all distributed simultaneously.

How do you say “love”?: the Italian trailer

undefined