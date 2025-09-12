How has the cost of school books changed in the last 20 years? The AGCM report

In recent weeks, Italian families are purchasing the new ones school texts: If in primary school the costs are almost totally absorbed by the educational institution, in subsequent degrees – middle and higher – the purchase is borne by the family, net of possible subsidies and contributed to the purchase. According to the latest report of theCompetition and market authority authority – Also called Antitrust – the costs are grown by 25% From 2005 to today, with a accelerated in recent years: an 800 million euro market that weighs more and more on domestic budgets. The increase in spending is certainly pushed by increases in paper and energyfrom the frequent release of new editions, even with minimal changes, and come on Limits to the second -hand market.

How much Italian families spend for textbooks: what the data tell us

The antitrust highlights how the overall value of the 2024 textbook market market is in fact approximately 800 million euros, against approximately 705 million euros of 2006, given that in turn it grew up of 1.4% compared to the previous year. This increase, according to the Italian publisher association, is to be attributed to the growth of the cost of the raw material, the charter. In particular, the report shows that, in the last school year, Italian families have spent on average, for the entire school cycle:

580 € to first grade secondary schools (middle)

to first grade secondary schools (middle) € 1,250 to those of second degree (superiors).

Only in the last year, according to the Codacons data reported by the Antitrustust, this expense has had a surge of 18%percentage higher than inflation.

It is an important change of costs Compared to the last 10 years, with an increase in 13% on the 2014. It is also interesting to observe how this growth interests above all the High schoolswhile instead it remained stable for the primary school band – where, as regards the public school, most of the costs are incurred by the institution – and for the secondary school.

What is the increase in prices for?

The aie, Italian Editorial Association, clarified that the increase in prices is primarily due to increase in the raw material of the paperas well as energy. According to the data reported by Sole 24 hours At the end of 2024, the quotations of the raw material charter came to 90 euros per tonnewith a +52% Compared to the same period of 2023 market dominated by 4 groups – Mondadori, Zanichelli, Sanoma and the school – year by year, numerous new editions of the texts are produced, where updates and new devices are inserted. From this it follows that the reuse of the textbooks in view of a saving – whether it is sale or loan between private individuals, or of the second -hand market – is therefore present, but but Not always possible.

As gradually and not, according to the report, out of scale, The perception of families is negativebecause the spending power of Italians has however dropped. The contributions and subsidies are active but, as reported by the same investigation, dysomogeneous.

Another important fact to consider, to understand how the market is moving today is the overall value of the market in relation to the number of pupils enrolled in school, an element that highlights the increase in the cost per family.

According to the Observatory of the whole school, in the 2004/2005 school year, total students in Italy were About 8.7 million (in the face of a market value of approximately 700 million euros): in the school year 2024/2025, however, the Italian pupils were “only” 7.9 million (with a market value of 800 million) and, for the school year that starts now, a Further drop in 134 thousand pupils. A change that had already been highlighted by observing the years from 2019 to 2024, in which a decrease of 7%estimated around 600 thousand students in all.

Increasing expenses and critical issues on the use of digital

However, it is essential to observe that in 2007Altroconsumo subjected an investigation into the prices of the texts – specifically those of the high schools – to the Antitrustust because from 2005 to 2007 he measured himself an increase in expenditure between 11% and 18%even then higher than inflation.

In 2008, in fact, it was announced – with the law nr. 133, in article 15 dedicated precisely to the “cost of school books” – which starting from the following school year, “The competent bodies preferably identify the textbooks available, in whole or in part, on the Internet” (…) “In order to strengthen the availability and usability, at the costs of the costs of texts, documents and didactic tools by schools, pupils and their families” and then “Starting from the 2011-2012 school year, the teacher college adopts exclusively books that can be used in online versions downloadable from the Internet or mixed”.

There digital usability in order to break down costs – and the weight on the backs of the boys – To date it is still a dark point, which obviously also crosses with the delicate relationship of teenagers with technology. In many schools one is adopted Mixed paper-digital formbut a way of making digital use has not yet been found a real solution that breaks down the cost, also because families, or schools, are not always able to guarantee the presence of tools suitable for studying, such as tablet or computer.