How is the new Money Road: women do everything

What the new Money Road looks like, one year later





Women are the true protagonists of the new Money Road. They light the fire, cook, wash clothes, resist, argue, mitigate arguments, have strong ideas. The men? They definitely have less initiative. At least that’s what emerges from the first episodes of the social experiment conducted by Fabio Caressa, which returns on May 21st with its second season on Sky and NOW, then from May 26th every Tuesday in a repeat in prime time on TV8.

The new chapter of the strategy game produced by Blu Yazmine immediately sets the record straight: women are at the center of reality TV this year.

Money Road 2: all the news (and VIP guests)

There are many new features in the new Money Road which confirms itself as one of the most successful reality shows of recent years, capable of beating even much more popular and long-running titles from generalist TV in terms of originality, engagement with the public and narrative impact.

What’s new in Money Road 2? Alessandro Borghese and Orietta Berti as special “tempters”, increasingly spectacular and expensive temptations and a much more difficult and tiring path to face than last year among mud, mangroves, swamps and very dense woods.

It starts with a weighted trek that crosses some of the most inaccessible terrain in Malaysia. There is a higher budget than the previous season and the contestants are inevitably better prepared for the dynamics of the show having already seen it but this does not prevent the program from surprising the public. There will be many unexpected choices and people who, faced with hunger, fatigue and temptations, will be transformed. Each of the contestants, after all, will leave the show changed inside and out.

Money Road 2 becomes more and more similar to a TV series thanks also to a film editing that increases the narrative tension. And Fabio Caressa returns to lead the game, an impartial but no less empathetic host.

Fabio Caressa, the interview: “Benedetta Parodi and I pay for our holidays in half”

Women protagonists, men more in difficulty

This second edition of Money Road is the perfect mirror of contemporary society made up of increasingly independent and pragmatic women. These, in fact, dominate the game for better or for worse while men are less active competitors, at least in the first episodes of the show.

Caressa himself says it during the press conference: “Women can do without men but men cannot do without women.” And that certainly seems to be the case.

Who will you love and who will you hate the most among the contestants

The 12 competitors of the new Money Road are very varied but it is immediately clear who will give the group a hard time, who is a born leader, who will make you laugh the most and who is “all appearance”.

Who will you “hate” the most? Most likely Simona, 47 years old, grew up in “Milan Downtown”, as she herself says. Clear ideas: spending money, ignoring the needs of others and having an individualistic mentality. He will give the group a lot of trouble but who knows he might surprise us at the end.

The most integral, capable, mitigating and true leader is undoubtedly Adele, 49 years old, from Abruzzo and an engineer. Recently separated from her husband, she raises her two children doing everything alone and this can also be seen in the game. He lights the fire, organizes, thinks of the good of the team and when he has to have his say he doesn’t keep quiet. A true assertive but never aggressive group leader.

Another interesting character is the 25 year old from Ancona, Chiara. He doesn’t want to give in to temptation, he’s not afraid to make his voice heard and carry forward his ideas. It will most likely fade along the way but, for now, we really appreciate it. “I hate those who exchange personalities with those who raise their voices more”, she says in the program and we can only agree with her.

Who will make you laugh the most? Certainly the young Russian-Bari Riccardo, 22 years old, a bit of a fish out of water.

Money Road 2: who are the new competitors

Is Money Road still working after a year?

Money Road is a social experiment that is still working well after a year. Obviously, already knowing the show, both the public and the contestants start with a “bias” but, despite this, we are certain that Money Road still has a lot to give and teach the public.

It is an individual game but even more so a group game, therefore, the hope is that this program will push us to be a little more generous, supportive and open towards others, leaving aside that selfishness that is so fashionable but which, perhaps, is the greatest limitation of contemporary man.

Is Money Road still a valid reality show? Yes and you have to look at it with the right spirit: without too many judgments and with your own ideals firmly in mind while always being able to change your mind along the way and learn something even from those who think differently from us.

And this is perhaps precisely the strength of Money Road: forcing very different people to continually choose between selfishness and responsibility. And by watching them, inevitably, we too choose which side to be on.