I'll tell you about it "crafty" of healthcare which lengthen waiting lists

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I’ll tell you about it "crafty" of healthcare which lengthen waiting lists

I’ll tell you about the “smart people” in healthcare who lengthen waiting lists

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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I’ll tell you about it "crafty" of healthcare which lengthen waiting lists
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