Tajani against Ben Gvir: "I asked the EU for sanctions"

The case of the violence against the activists of the Global sumud flotilla could end up on the agenda of the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union and cause sanctions to be imposed on the Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir, the protagonist of the abuses as documented by video material. It is Antonio Tajani, head of the Farnesina, who is pursuing the issue. The news comes from the social channels of government minister Meloni: “Italy has asked the European Union to sanction the Israeli Minister of Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, after the abuses against Freedom Flotilla activists”.

Antonio Tajani’s post on X

“On behalf of the Italian government I have just formally asked the High Representative Kaja Kallas to include in the next discussion of the EU Foreign Ministers the adoption of sanctions against the Israeli Minister for National Security Ben-Gvir for the unacceptable acts committed against the Flotilla, taking activists in international waters and subjecting them to harassment and humiliation, violating the most basic human rights”, he wrote on X.

What the government and Mattarella had said about the violence against the Flotilla activists

Previously, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, had defined as “uncivilized” the treatment reserved “for people illegally stopped in international waters which reaches a very low level”. Palazzo Chigi considered the images “unacceptable” due to the “total contempt shown towards the explicit requests of the Italian government”, demanding “an immediate apology” from Israel.

Then, through the mouth of Minister Tajani, the announcement of a “hard line” of the government with initiatives that will however be evaluated, in mutual agreement with the entire executive, when this matter is concluded. “But we will certainly take them – assured the head of Foreign Affairs – because we can no longer continue with this attitude: going to take people outside territorial waters who are not terrorists, treating them as terrorists, no respect for human dignity, violation of international law, violation of any rule of the civilized world”.

The violence at the port of Ashdod

On the nights of May 18-19, 2026, the Israeli Navy intercepted and boarded several Global Sumud Flotilla vessels in international waters, approximately 120 nautical miles from the coast. On board were activists, politicians and journalists heading towards the Gaza Strip. The hundreds of people stopped, including 29 Italian citizens, were transferred to the Israeli port of Ashdod and subsequently to Ktziot prison.

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

A video released on social media by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, shows the abuses. In the images, published with the title “This is how we welcome supporters of terrorism”, the minister walks waving an Israeli flag among hundreds of activists forced to their knees on the ground, blindfolded and handcuffed. In the footage, Ben-Gvir addresses the masked officers by saying “good job” and mocks the detainees by saying: “Welcome to Israel, we are in charge here.” Another clip shows a militant violently thrown to the ground by an officer after shouting “Free Palestine”.

The prosecutor’s office will acquire the video of Ben Gvir

The policemen of the Rome flying squad will listen to the 29 activists of the Global Sumud Flottilla, who returned to Italy this morning. In the complaint – already presented by the legal team – the crime of kidnapping is hypothesized. In the file that will be coordinated by the prosecutors of Rome, in addition to the testimonies, the video of the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir will also be acquired.